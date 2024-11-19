Sony 28-70mm f/2 GM Puts Canon’s Popular Fast Zoom Lens in Its Sights

Since its release alongside the EOS R camera in 2018, Canon’s RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM has earned a sterling reputation for being a unique constant f/2 standard zoom lens. It is no longer one-of-a-kind thanks to Sony’s new FE 28-70mm f/2 G Master lens, Sony’s 77th E-mount lens and 56th full-frame optic.

The inspiration is obvious, but Sony’s attempt at the unusual focal length and aperture combination significantly differs from Canon’s. The contrasts begin with the size and weight. The Sony 28-70mm f/2 GM is 139.8 millimeters (5.5 inches) long and weighs 918 grams (32.4 ounces). The Canon RF 28-70mm f/2, on the other hand, is the same length but weighs 1,430 grams (50.4 ounces). The Sony lens is 92.9 millimeters (3.7 inches) at its widest and accepts 86mm filters, while the Canon zoom is 103.8 millimeters (4.1 inches) at its widest and takes monstrous 95mm filters.

Sony has focused extensively on its new zoom’s optical design, not only to keep the weight down, but to extract as much image quality as possible. To that end, the lens features 20 elements arranged across 14 groups. The lens features extensive exotic elements, including three extreme aspherical (XA), three Super ED, three aspherical, and one ED glass element. It also includes Sony’s latest Nano AR Coating II to minimize ghosting and flare.

Since it’s a G Master lens and features XA elements alongside an 11-bladed circular aperture diaphragm, the lens promises consistent, clean bokeh. Given its fast f/2 aperture, bokeh will be a crucial focus for photographers and videographers and must live up to the G Master family’s high expectations.

As for autofocus, the FE 28-70mm f/2 GM borrows heavily from Sony’s other recent G Master lenses. The lens includes a whopping four of Sony’s most powerful Linear XD motors, ensuring the lens can keep pace with the a9 III’s 120 frames-per-second shooting speeds and work well during 4K/120p recording. Sony claims its new lens is fast enough for sports and action, even though the lens may be better suited for portraits and low-light event photography.

The lens also utilizes a floating focus mechanism to deliver impressive close-focusing performance. The lens offers a max magnification of 0.23 times at 70mm thanks to a 0.38-meter (15-inch) minimum focusing distance throughout the entire focal length range. For reference, Canon’s offering tops out at a still-solid 0.18 times magnification.

Keeping pace with other recent GM lenses, the 28-70mm f/2 has a dedicated de-clickable aperture control ring, linear focus ring, and robust weather sealing.

While the Sony 28-70mm f/2 has an obvious competitor in Canon’s lineup, it charts a new course within Sony’s expansive E-mount lineup. Given how many E-mount lenses there are, many of Sony’s recent announcements have focused on “Mark II” versions of existing lenses. It is always nice to get something new, even if some photographers may prefer the 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II thanks to its much smaller size and weight, wider focal length, and significantly lower price point. However, those who want a faster max aperture without sacrificing the versatility of a zoom lens now have an exciting option within the E-mount ecosystem.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony FE 28-70mm f/2.8 G Master will arrive at retailers in mid-December with a suggested retail price of $2,899.99.