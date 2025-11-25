Brightin Star’s 50mm f/0.95 II Lens for Full-Frame Cameras Is Fast and Affordable

Chinese lens maker Brightin Star has announced an upgraded version of its ultra-fast 50mm f/0.95 prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95 Mark II manual focus lens features a revised design, a new integrated lens hood, and a different aperture, promising improved overall image quality. However, ultimately, the new lens makes the same promises as its predecessor: extreme low-light performance and very shallow depth of field at a reasonable, accessible price point.

The Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95 II is currently on sale for just $369.99, which makes it a much more affordable f/0.95 prime lens than something like an adapted Leica 50mm f/0.95 or a Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 Not, both of which cost as much as some reliable used cars.

The most notable compromise here, that the lens is manual focus only, is a weakness shared among all lenses of this type. Nikon’s 58mm f/0.95 Noct, for example, is also a manual focus lens. The Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95 II can focus as close as 0.5 meters (1.6 feet), so it won’t be doing any macro work.

Like its predecessor, the new fast prime weighs around 750 grams (a shade under 1.7 pounds), and it accepts 62mm front filters. Also like its predecessor, the new lens has 10 elements arranged across nine groups, including a couple of extra-low dispersion elements and four ultra-high refractive index lenses. However, while the total number of elements is unchanged, Brightin Star says its new lens has improved resolution and better flare resistance than the original version.

There are some design differences, though. The lens has a different look, including a wider focus ring and new color and text choices. The lens hood, which remains integrated, has been tweaked. It promises a better locking design and improved protection against straight light. The lens also moves from a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm to a nine-bladed one.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95 II is available for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount. It is on sale now for $369.99, offering 10% launch savings off its MSRP of $409.99. The lens is available directly from Brightin Star and on Amazon.

The Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95 II competes against another Chinese option on the market, the Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 III, which is also under $400. The Speedmaster is also available for E, RF, Z, and L-Mount.

Image credits: Brightin Star