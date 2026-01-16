Brightin Star Launches $270 MF 50mm f/1.05 Full-Frame Lens

Brightin Star has announced the MF 50mm f/1.05, a full-frame manual-focus prime lens designed for mirrorless cameras across E, RF, Z, and L mounts. Featuring an ultra-fast maximum aperture and a classic 50mm focal length, the lens targets photographers and filmmakers seeking expressive depth of field and strong low-light performance.

By bringing an f/1.05 aperture to a wide range of mirrorless systems, the lens expands creative options for users across Sony, Canon, Nikon, and L-mount platforms. Rather than competing directly with premium autofocus designs, Brightin Star positions the MF 50mm f/1.05 as an accessible, creatively driven option for shooters who value optical character, manual control, and shallow depth of field at a comparatively approachable price point.

Ultra-Fast f/1.05 Aperture for Expressive Imaging

The defining feature of the Brightin Star MF 50mm f/1.05 is its f/1.05 maximum aperture, enabling work in challenging lighting conditions while delivering pronounced subject separation and smooth background blur. With an aperture range from f/1.05 to f/11, the lens offers flexibility for both wide-open, atmospheric images and more controlled scenes that require additional depth of field.

The 50mm focal length, often regarded as the closest approximation to the human eye’s natural perspective, provides a familiar and versatile angle of view of 43°. This makes the lens suitable for a broad range of applications, including portraiture, street photography, documentary work, still life photography, and cinematic video projects where natural perspective and subject emphasis are priorities.

Manual Focus Design and Handling

Designed as a fully manual-focus lens, the MF 50mm f/1.05 prioritizes tactile feedback and precise control. The focusing range extends from 1.9 feet (0.57 meters) to infinity, supporting both close-up compositions and general-purpose shooting scenarios. Manual focus operation also makes the lens well-suited for video workflows, where smooth focus pulls and repeatable focus marks are often preferred.

The lens accepts standard 58mm filters, making it easy to integrate with neutral density, polarizing, and creative filter systems. A redesigned aperture ring improves grip and handling, offering smoother, more intuitive adjustments during shooting.

“The aperture ring is seamlessly integrated with the lens, presenting a unique design,” Brightin Star says, emphasizing both functional refinement and improved ergonomics over earlier designs.

Optical Design and Coating Technology

The lens employs an eight-group, 10-element optical construction, incorporating two high-refractive-index elements and two low-dispersion elements. This configuration is designed to balance the challenges of an ultra-fast aperture by maintaining center sharpness while controlling chromatic aberrations and optical distortion.

Brightin Star notes that image quality remains sharp even when shooting wide open at f/1.05, an area where many ultra-fast lenses traditionally struggle. Multi-layer coating technology further supports image clarity, achieving light transmittance of up to 99.8 percent while minimizing flare and ghosting in high-contrast or backlit scenes.

A 15-blade aperture diaphragm plays a key role in shaping the lens’s rendering style, producing rounded highlights and smooth background transitions that emphasize the lens’s strengths in portrait and artistic photography.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star MF 50mm f/1.05 full-frame lens is available now for mirrorless cameras in E, RF, Z, and L mounts, with pricing set at $270.

Image credits: Brightin Star