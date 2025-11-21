Thieves Steal $25K Worth of Lingerie From Boudoir Photographer’s Home

A boudoir photographer who rented out her home and creative space on Airbnb was robbed of her collection of high-end lingerie that she had built up over years. The thief even made off with all of her cutlery.

Brina Braun from Edmonton, Canada, tells Global News that from October 30 to November 3, a female guest with an Airbnb verified profile stayed at her home. But things went awry after Braun received a phone call from her cleaner informing her of the robbery.

The thief tore apart her home, damaging many of her items, and breaking into a locked closet where Braun kept her collection of brand-name lingerie for client photo shoots. Over 35,000 Canadian dollars ($25,000 U.S.) worth of items have been stolen, a huge hit to her photography business.

“As an artist and small business owner, this loss is devastating not only financially, but emotionally,” Braun writes on her Instagram page.

Braun has been forced to cancel her appointments. Typically, clients will come to her home to have their hair and makeup done. They will then browse Braun’s extensive collection of lingerie, looking for something to wear for the shoot.

“The important part of the work I do is like… women don’t feel beautiful. They don’t feel OK to take up space. They don’t feel good. So I help them with this and through these items — it’s not just lingerie. It addresses everything,” Braun tells Global News.

She is now left to deal with Airbnb, which has been reportedly unhelpful. The photographer says that the rental company even made it difficult for her to cancel her next Airbnb booking by trying to charge her C$70 ($50).

When Braun spoke to Airbnb about covering her losses, she says the company just stopped replying to her so she took to social media instead. Internet sleuths got to work and found the person who had rented the property, which was when Braun realized the person who made the booking had been using false identification.

The photographer was then told that the thief had been peddling her lingerie to Edmonton massage parlors. Despite the information, Airbnb told her it wouldn’t be able to fully pay out for her loss.

“To say that theft isn’t covered is just crazy to me because I thought anyone that does anything in your home, that’s going to be covered. But it is such a warning, because the homeowners take all the risk,” adds Braun.

But after Braun went to Global News with her story, Airbnb immediately called her. “This is not an experience we want for any Airbnb host and our team is in contact to support them throughout our Aircover for hosts process, which provides up to C$3 million in protection for damage and theft,” Airbnb say in a statement.

Edmonton police confirmed that C$35,000 of Braun’s belongings were stolen and the two suspects have been trying to flog the lingerie out of the trunk of a silver Mazda CX9 at local massage parlors. One suspect is described as being tall with red hair or a wig, while the other has dark hair and a tattoo under her left eye.

“We are trying to identify these suspects to prevent future occurrences,” says Constable Jessica Ulmer. “Any information from the public that would lead to the suspects’ identity is helpful, even anonymous tips.”

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.