WhiteWall’s Shopify Integration Helps Photographers Streamline Print Sales

Jeremy Gray

A wooden table with a camera, lens, map, and photographs. One photo shows a person holding a large leaf over their head. Another black-and-white photo depicts a suspension bridge, and the third photo shows a cityscape.

Renowned photo lab WhiteWall, known for its high-quality prints, framing, and photography books, announced a new Shopify integration, enabling professional photographers to connect their online gallery with WhiteWall directly. Photographers can create a fully automated sales and delivery workflow, from image upload to worldwide shipping.

WhiteWall and Shopify promise a straightforward connection process. Photographers install the WhiteWall app for Shopify, link it to their own Shopify store, website, or blog, and then configure products and set prices online.

“From this moment on, WhiteWall takes care of the entire process — from high-end production in the photo lab in Frechen, Germany, to secure shipping with renowned logistics partners,” WhiteWall explains.

Computer screen displaying a webshop interface with two abstract portrait images. Text on the right lists steps to connect WhiteWall with Shopify, highlighted with icons in green and black. The heading reads "Quick & easy webshop connection.

The printing company offers a few examples of how photographers can use the new Shopify integration, including selling fine art prints or framed wall art directly to customers. Nearly the entire WhiteWall product portfolio can be used for art sales, and photographers can individually configure their print offerings in format, material, and framing. Print-on-demand eliminates warehouse and inventory costs, while flexible pricing ensures photographers can determine their margins. As for shipping, WhiteWall delivers to over 50 countries. Existing photographers’ websites can benefit from Shopify’s simple “Buy Button.”

A series of six informational cards with icons. Topics include: Shopify API integration, best prints and materials, custom sizes, personal consultation, no inventories, and worldwide shipping. Each card emphasizes quality and customer focus.

“With our Shopify connection, we are making it easier than ever for photographers and artists to sell high-quality artwork online,” says Thomas Alscheid, CEO of WhiteWall. “Our solution automatically transfers the order to WhiteWall and relieves them of the technical and logistical effort so they can concentrate fully on their art.”

A digital storefront displaying a blurred black and white image of a person's face on the left. On the right, details list the title "BLURRED, 2024 with frame," pricing in EUR, and available print sizes with purchase options.
Image credit: Per Appelgren

Ahead of the public release of the WhiteWall App for Shopify, German-Swedish fashion and beauty photographer Per Appelgren gave it a test run. Appelgren has worked with major brands, including Gucci, Baldessarini, and Douglas, and he has been published in world-famous magazines, such as Vogue, ELLE, and Harper’s Bazaar. He recently held a solo exhibition in Cologne, Germany, “VIVID,” which was supported by WhiteWall.

The image shows an art print titled "Nondi, 2023" by Per Appelgren. It features a stylized portrait of a person with dramatic shadowing across their face and a pink highlight over one eye. The artwork is displayed on an online shop page.
Image credit: Per Appelgren

“My ambition of perfection doesn’t end on set — with the new opportunity to integrate Shopify with WhiteWall, I can now offer my prints directly through my print store — in gallery quality!” Appelgren exclaims.

The WhiteWall Shopify integration is available now. Complete details are available on WhiteWall’s website.

Image credits: WhiteWall unless otherwise noted.

