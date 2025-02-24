WhiteWall’s Shopify Integration Helps Photographers Streamline Print Sales

Renowned photo lab WhiteWall, known for its high-quality prints, framing, and photography books, announced a new Shopify integration, enabling professional photographers to connect their online gallery with WhiteWall directly. Photographers can create a fully automated sales and delivery workflow, from image upload to worldwide shipping.

WhiteWall and Shopify promise a straightforward connection process. Photographers install the WhiteWall app for Shopify, link it to their own Shopify store, website, or blog, and then configure products and set prices online.

“From this moment on, WhiteWall takes care of the entire process — from high-end production in the photo lab in Frechen, Germany, to secure shipping with renowned logistics partners,” WhiteWall explains.

The printing company offers a few examples of how photographers can use the new Shopify integration, including selling fine art prints or framed wall art directly to customers. Nearly the entire WhiteWall product portfolio can be used for art sales, and photographers can individually configure their print offerings in format, material, and framing. Print-on-demand eliminates warehouse and inventory costs, while flexible pricing ensures photographers can determine their margins. As for shipping, WhiteWall delivers to over 50 countries. Existing photographers’ websites can benefit from Shopify’s simple “Buy Button.”

“With our Shopify connection, we are making it easier than ever for photographers and artists to sell high-quality artwork online,” says Thomas Alscheid, CEO of WhiteWall. “Our solution automatically transfers the order to WhiteWall and relieves them of the technical and logistical effort so they can concentrate fully on their art.”

Ahead of the public release of the WhiteWall App for Shopify, German-Swedish fashion and beauty photographer Per Appelgren gave it a test run. Appelgren has worked with major brands, including Gucci, Baldessarini, and Douglas, and he has been published in world-famous magazines, such as Vogue, ELLE, and Harper’s Bazaar. He recently held a solo exhibition in Cologne, Germany, “VIVID,” which was supported by WhiteWall.

“My ambition of perfection doesn’t end on set — with the new opportunity to integrate Shopify with WhiteWall, I can now offer my prints directly through my print store — in gallery quality!” Appelgren exclaims.

The WhiteWall Shopify integration is available now. Complete details are available on WhiteWall’s website.

Image credits: WhiteWall unless otherwise noted.