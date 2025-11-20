Pic-Time Upgraded Its Gallery Platform With Way More Powerful Search

Jaron Schneider

A digital photo gallery for a wedding, showing a bride and groom, guests, rings, and decor. Overlapping profile images, a search bar, and Pic-Time logo are also visible on a light background.

Photo and video gallery platform Pic-Time has announced a significantly more powerful search feature than is available through its competitors. The company says its upgraded platform features “industry-first” face, object, and narrative search capability.

In an attempt to stand out from the competition — the likes of Pixiset, Pass, and Smugmug — Pic-time says it has introduced a new face, object, and narrative search capability that enables faster, smarter, and more intuitive search capability into client galleries. With it, photographers and clients can more easily find specific people in these huge galleries and also more easily organize the images and videos.

The platform uses an AI-based search algorithm that can find faces, moments, details, and even more abstract search prompts (Pic-Time says it will respond to words like “kiss” and “toast” as well) across hundreds of photos and video clips. Pic-Time says that its updated platform results in an 87% improvement in search relevance.

A wedding photo of five people outdoors is shown alongside UI elements for AI wedding planning tools, including search by people and vendors like florist, wedding dress, and makeup. Text reads "AI Tools" on a beige background.

“I recently delivered a wedding gallery to someone who had just experienced a loss in the family, and the AI People Search tool was an amazing and easy way to find all the photos of him for the family to download and cherish,” wedding photographer Anni Graham says, in a quote provided by the company.

This addition is what Pic-Time says is part of its plan to address the needs of photo and video professionals through smarter automation tools.

A wedding photo gallery interface displays images of women in white and yellow dresses outdoors, with a search bar and profile icons at the top. Tables with decorations and guests appear in the background.

“Pic-Time’s AI image filter enables photographers to instantly sort galleries by narratives, objects, image format, visual type, and more. With these capabilities, Pic-Time users can easily curate their best shots under a specific topic instantly, making it perfect for quickly sharing with clients, promoting their work across social media, submitting for awards, and so much more,” the company says.

The company says that the ability to recognize subjects and sort them will not only aid clients but will also make it easier for fellow vendors to assist in promotion. Photographers can use the new recognition system to find relevant images to share through its built-in vendor network. Partner vendors working the same event can quickly find and share photos that feature their own work and push visibility through their channels.

A wedding vendor gallery screenshot shows venue, florist, and makeup artist options on the left, and an outdoor wedding reception photo on the right with the text "Your Vendor Gallery is Ready" and a "View Gallery" button.

“This creates a cycle of mutual promotion, where photographers and their vendor network continually drive new business for one another through shared, high-quality content,” Pic-Time explains.

Pic-Time offers four tiers for its plans, but the Professional and Advanced plans ($21 and $42 per month, respectively) are required to access all of the touted features (for example, the vendor network is only available to these tiers).

