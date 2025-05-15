Panasonic Lumix S1 II and S1 IIE Sample Galleries Are Now Available

PetaPixel has been regularly updating its Sample Galleries since it added them as a Membership perk earlier this year. It now includes nine of the latest cameras and eight of the latest lenses, including the new Panasonic Lumix S1 II and S1 IIE that were announced earlier this week.

When PetaPixel launched the Membership program last year, its primary benefit was the removal of ads from the site to allow for a better viewing experience. At the time, PetaPixel promised more perks would come down the road. Over the last few months, those perks have rolled out and Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now access to galleries of images from all the latest cameras and lenses.

While the sensor in the Panasonic Lumix S1 IIE might be a known quantity, sometimes photographers just want to see if any other updates to a system have changed anything about the capture capability of a new camera. On the flipside, Panasonic’s S1 II will be only the second camera ever to use the partially stacked sensor that debuted in the Nikon Z6 III. Take a look at our downloadable sample gallery to see how it stacks up.

At the time of publication, Adobe Camera RAW (which powers both Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Photoshop) was able to open the RAW files created by the Panasonic Lumix S1 IIE but it was unable to do so with the S1 II. Adobe is typically very fast when it comes to updating its platform with RAW support, so it should be only a matter of days before photographers will be able to process the S1 IIE files. Until then, JPEGs are also included in the Sample Gallery. PetaPixel has been told that Capture One will get support for the camera faster than is typical thanks to a partnership with Lumix, too. Eventually, an updated version of SilkyPix will be able to process the RAWs too — Chris Niccolls was using a beta version of that software to process the files for his review.

It’s somewhat apt that Adobe Camera RAW doesn’t blink when it comes to the S1 IIE files, though. The sensor remains unchanged compared to the one found in the S5 II and S5 IIX, so photographers should not go into a close examination of files with the expectation that there will be much new to see there — at least not on a sensor level. There are other changes though, mainly to IQ and handling, so make sure to check out PetaPixel‘s summary of differences between the S1 II an S1 IIE, which all calls out the upgrades to the camera over the S5 II and S5 IIX.

While Panasonic upgraded the performance of the S1 II significantly over its predecessor and the S5 II series, it’s still not primarily a photo-taking camera.

“As a photographer, I would probably still look to the S1R II to capture the work that I prefer. I don’t often need fast, but I like high megapixels and lots of dynamic range. If I want to tackle sports and action, there are better choices out there — and more affordable ones, too,” Chris Niccolls writes in his review.

That’s okay though, because this might be the best video camera Panasonic has ever made.

“The S1 II is one of Panasonic’s most photo-centric bodies, but it is still a company primarily designing cameras for its video strengths. I’m confident this will become Jordan’s favorite new video camera to shoot our YouTube show with, but I will probably reach for a different body for any future work I would want to do,” Niccolls concludes.

PetaPixel‘s Sample Galleries also include the Canon R50V and V1, the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports, the Thypoch Simera 75mm f/1.4, and many more. Become a member today and download until your heart’s content!