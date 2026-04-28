Overhauled Pic-Time Makes Client Delivery Galleries Much More Personal

Kate Garibaldi

A collage of website previews surrounds the text "Your Vision, Delivered PIC-TIME 2.0" on a light background, showcasing photography, food, sports, weddings, and lifestyle themes.

Pic-Time has announced the launch of Pic-Time 2.0, a significant overhaul of its online gallery platform designed to reshape how photographers deliver, present, and monetize their work. The update introduces a redesigned interface, expanded customization tools, and deeper AI integration.

The release reflects a broader shift in the industry, where photographers are increasingly expected to balance creative output with brand identity and business operations. Pic-Time 2.0 attempts to address that balance by rethinking both workflow efficiency and the client-facing experience.

“At a time when everything is starting to look the same — saturated, formulaic, and indistinguishable – creating a distinct visual identity is more important than ever,” says Amir Karby, Co-Founder and CEO of Pic-Time.

“With Pic-Time 2.0, photographers can craft a truly personalized experience that reflects their brand at every level, from color and typography to the smallest design details, like letter spacing and button shapes. We’re giving photographers the tools to create something unmistakably their own. There simply isn’t another platform offering this depth of design control and client experience in one ecosystem.”

Screenshot of a minimalist online print shop with a beige and white layout. Tabs for Gallery and Shop are visible, showing product categories and images for Acrylic Prints, Dibond Prints, and Hardcover books.

A Platform Rebuilt Around Creative Control

Pic-Time 2.0 emphasizes customization. The platform introduces expanded design controls that allow photographers to shape nearly every aspect of the client experience, from gallery layouts to typography and interface elements.

Rather than presenting work in a standardized format, the update enables a more cohesive, brand-driven approach. Galleries can be tailored to reflect a photographer’s visual identity across multiple touchpoints, extending beyond image presentation into navigation, interaction, and overall aesthetic.

This level of control signals a move toward galleries functioning as extensions of a photographer’s portfolio and brand, rather than simple delivery tools.

Screenshot of a website displaying a dynamic product preview for gallery boards, showing a framed photo above a bed, with size and print options, price, and photo selection on the right. Thumbnail images appear below the main preview.

Screenshot of an online photo album editor showing a floral image on the left page and a person holding a white flower on the right, with a photo selection panel on the right side and editing tools below the album.

A website design interface displays a wedding photo gallery with pastel backgrounds, style customization options, and font selection tools on the right side of the screen.

An Editorial Approach to Client Galleries

Pic-Time 2.0 also introduces a more immersive, narrative-driven gallery experience. The platform shifts away from traditional grid-based layouts toward presentations that feel closer to editorial storytelling, designed to encourage clients to revisit and engage more deeply with their images.

AI-powered search plays a key role here, enabling users to find photos by faces, keywords, and more abstract queries. Combined with an interface designed for fluid navigation, the experience is intended to feel intuitive while maintaining a strong visual focus.

The result is a system that prioritizes emotional engagement, encouraging clients to explore and curate images before downloading or purchasing.

Three mobile screens show a photo album app with wedding photos. Screens display album creation, a cover titled "Sinead & Liam April 2026," and a photo grid with various outdoor group shots. Text: "Upgraded Mobile Experience.

A digital interface shows a photo album creation tool with wedding photos, featuring a bride and groom. Thumbnails and layout options are displayed, with text "PIC-TIME 2.0" and "Next-Gen Album Creation" on the screen.

Screenshot of an online photo album creation tool displaying a "Fine Art Album" with a grid of photo spreads, a "Add to Cart" button, and navigation options at the bottom. Text reads "PIC-TIME 2.0" and "Next-Gen Album Creation.

A Reimagined Shopping Experience

The platform’s commerce tools have also been rebuilt to reduce friction while maintaining a premium presentation. Instead of a traditional e-commerce flow, Pic-Time 2.0 introduces a more visual, context-driven approach to purchasing.

Clients can preview products in real-world scenarios, adjust sizes dynamically, and explore finishes that emphasize the final result rather than the transaction itself. The checkout process has been streamlined to remain unobtrusive, aligning with the platform’s broader goal of keeping the experience design-led rather than sales-driven.

On the backend, photographers gain access to a global network of professional print labs, with tools to localize fulfillment and manage pricing across regions.

A collage of seven modern, pastel-toned wedding and maternity photo album covers with minimalist text, featuring couples, bouquets, a pregnant woman, and families, labeled with names and dates. Text below reads “Fresh Cinematic Covers.”.

AI-Powered Album Design

Album creation, often one of the more time-intensive parts of a photographer’s workflow, has been significantly reworked. Pic-Time 2.0 introduces an AI-driven album designer that can generate structured, story-based layouts in seconds.

Rather than relying on fixed templates, the system arranges selected images into cohesive narratives, providing a starting point that photographers and clients can refine. Editing tools remain flexible, enabling detailed adjustments across desktop and mobile devices.

The goal is to reduce the time spent on manual layout while maintaining a high level of creative control.

A person holds a stack of printed photos, with the top photo showing a couple walking in a field. The scene is set on a light fabric surface with a small vase of dried flowers and a pair of eyeglasses nearby.

A small brown vase with dried flowers sits on a wooden surface next to a framed photo of a vase with flowers and fruit, placed by a softly lit window.

A framed photo and a small vase with a branch sit on a low wooden cabinet against a white wall, next to a tall potted plant with large green leaves.

Workflow Improvements and Mobile Optimization

Beyond individual features, Pic-Time 2.0 places a strong emphasis on overall usability, stating that the platform has been rebuilt with a mobile-first approach, ensuring that galleries, shopping tools, and album workflows translate smoothly across devices.

A selection-first workflow encourages clients to curate favorite images before taking further action, streamlining the path from browsing to sharing, printing, or album creation. This approach reflects a broader effort to make interactions feel more natural and less transactional.

A linen photo album titled "One Fine Day" rests on a wooden table beside a teapot, teacup, and shadows of leaves. The text "PIC-TIME 2.0" and "Everyday Album" appear in the corners.

A woman sits on a light-colored sofa in a minimalist room, reading a hardcover book. There is a white paper lamp and a bare branch in a pot in the background. The atmosphere is calm and relaxed.

A minimalist scene with a round paper lantern, stacked neutral-colored photo albums on a wooden stool, and a small vase holding delicate dried branches against a plain light background.

For photographers, the potential impact lies in reducing time spent on repetitive tasks while offering a more polished and personalized client experience. For clients, the changes aim to make viewing, selecting, and purchasing images feel more engaging and intuitive.

Pricing and Availability

Pic-Time 2.0 is available to current and new users as part of the platform’s ongoing service. Plans range from $0 to $42 per month. All plans are detailed on Pic-Time’s website.

Image credits: Pic-Time

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