Imagen’s new AI-powered feature is designed to simplify photographers’ post-production workflows.

Imagen, an AI-powered image processing suite, unveiled a new feature designed to simplify a photographer’s workflow after a shoot. Dubbed “Edit To Delivery,” Imagen claims this is a first-of-its-kind solution to reduce extensive post-production time.

In this initial rollout, Imagen partnered with Pic-Time — a client-facing photo gallery where photographers can display final edits for clients to purchase — to simplify delivering and publishing photos. Photographers can now push final edits directly from Imagen to Pic-Time galleries, removing additional export and upload wait times. The feature can export high-quality JPEG files on their own or incorporate Lightroom Classic as an extra organizational tool.

Imagen sets out to create a holistic post-production experience by slashing photographers’ time editing photos. The software uses AI to streamline the workflow, tailoring its editing to each photographer’s style. With the integration of “Edit To Delivery,” Imagen hopes to eliminate the need for photographers to juggle multiple apps.

According to Imagen CEO and Co-Founder Yotham Gil, Imagen’s goal is to create a “fully streamlined, camera-to-delivery workflow, revolutionizing how photographers manage their craft.” Gil adds that Imagen is committed to “empowering photographers to focus on their true passion: creating unforgettable moments,” thanks to Imagen’s ability to save significant amounts of time within the post workflow.

Imagen launched in 2020 as an AI-powered, cloud-based post-production suite. The software allows photographers to select a subject area and the type of editing to apply, and AI handles the rest. Multiple types of AI profiles can be integrated — from allowing it to learn one’s own editing style to selecting the profile of a professional photographer that has been uploaded to the platform. Imagen claims it can reduce editing time by 96%.

Edit To Delivery is available today for all Imagen subscribers at no additional cost and is fully integrated through Imagen’s desktop app for Mac and PC. New subscribers can find annual plans starting as low as $68 per month, or a pay-as-you-go option for five cents per photo with a minimum of $7 worth of images per month, on the Imagen website.

Image credits: Imagen