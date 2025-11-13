Sony Has New Alpha Camera Rain Covers for Serious Weather Protection

Sony quietly announced two new accessories, both of which are designed to offer protection in the field. The first is a soft cover for a single super-telephoto lens while the second is a rain cover that completely covers an Alpha camera and lens, protecting it from snow and rain while in use.

Starting with the rain cover, Sony says it is designed to withstand tough conditions and will protect your camera and lens even when shooting in rain or snow. It is also made of a breathable material (water vapor permeability of 20,000 g/m2/24h or higher) which the company says prevents moisture build-up even during long periods of shooting.

It is available in both large and small sizes. The large measures 855mm wide by 1095mm long (33 and 3/4 by 43 and 1/8 inches) and weighs 214 grams (7.6 ounces) while the small measures 855mm wide by 825mm long (33 and 3/4 by 32 and 1/2 inches) and weighs 198 grams (seven ounces). The large size will cover a camera and lens as well as a significant portion of the area below the camera (like a tripod head) while the small keeps the same lens and camera protection but isn’t nearly as long.

Both rain covers have an integrated pouch that it can fold up inside for storage. Sony says that the integrated strap makes the cover fast and easy to attach and remove, so photographers can quickly protect equipment even in the event of sudden weather changes. The back of the rain cover, which is difficult to see in the product images Sony provides, has a transparent window so that the viewfinder, monitor, and control panel are still visible even when it’s covered. Because of this, the cover does have a specific list of compatible cameras and lenses that it will work with (full compatibility list for the large and small covers is available on Sony Japan’s website, but does include the popular camera bodies and Sony’s white-bodied pro-tier telephoto lenses).

The rain covers are available in either black or white and cost $189.99 (regardless of the size). Sony expects them to ship as soon as December 16.

The other new addition is a set of soft carrying cases for Sony’s super-telephoto lenses. The company says it has been designed to keep lenses safe from dust and scratches while in transit. It is available in three sizes and the conical shape means each size option fits a variety of Sony’s optics. They include a carry strap as well as a shoulder strap.

The large costs $249.99, the medium $239.99, and the small $229.99. Like the rain covers, Sony expects to ship the cases starting December 16.

Image credits: Sony