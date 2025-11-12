Lexar’s CFexpress Cards for Sony Are Now Available in up to 2TB Capacities

Lexar has announced that its Gold and Silver tier CFexpress 4.0 type A cards — the type Sony cameras use — are now available in capacities up to 2 TB.

The company says these expanded capacity memory cards are meant to support hybrid creators, but are especially useful for shooting high-resolution video. Lexar says that the cards are ideal for shooting 8K video and supporting huge bursts of RAW photos, both of which will quickly fill lower-capacity memory cards. While many photographers are wary of higher-capacity cards due to a mix of cost and a “too many eggs in one basket” mentality, Lexar argues that higher capacities keep creators in the field longer without having to stop and miss any action.

The 2TB Gold series CFexpress Type A memory cards feature maximum read speeds of up to 1,800 MB/s and maximum write speeds of up to 1,650 MB/s. Lexar also promises sustained write performance of 1,400 MB/s. It is important to note that these high speeds are due to the CFexpress 4.0 specification, which no camera on the market currently supports. That means the high performance is only useful when offloading footage onto a computer and when using a compatible CFexpress 4.0 reader. Still, the performance will max out the requirements of any Sony camera, and the Gold series cards are VPG 400 rated, meaning all Sony video recording modes are supported with a promise that no frames will be dropped.

The Silver series cards are not quite as performant, but will likely still be more than enough to meet most creators’ needs. The Silver series delivers max read speeds of 1,750M B/s, max write speeds of 1,650 MB/s, and sustained write speeds of up to 1,300 MB/s.

Lexar says the cards are built with a “rugged design” that is meant to withstand even harsh environments and are temperature-proof, vibration-resistant, and IP68 rated. Both the Gold and Silver card series are compatible with Sony Alpha cameras and Sony FX Series cameras.

Performance and capacity do not come cheap, however. The Lexar 2TB Professional Gold series CFexpress Type A 4.0 memory card is available starting today for $699.99, while the Silver series is available for $599.99. If high capacity isn’t a need, Lexar has them much lower — there is a two-pack of slower 160GB cards available for $190.

Image credits: Lexar