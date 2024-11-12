Lexar’s New 6-Bay Docking Station Is a Modular Storage Solution for Pros

Lexar’s latest storage solutions target professional workflows from every angle: memory cards, external storage, and data transfer.

New Lexar CFexpress 4.0 Memory Cards

Starting with memory cards, Lexar announced three CFexpress 4.0 memory cards, including the CFexpress 4.0 Type A Gold, CFexress 4.0 Type B Gold, and CFexpress 4.0 Type B Diamond.

The two Gold series cards utilize PCIe 4.0 technology, although given the different CFexpress card formats, they promise varying speeds. The small CFexpress Type A card, used by modern Sony cameras, offers maximum write speeds of 1,650 MB/s and promises sustained write speeds of 1,400 MB/s, ensuring no dropped frames during even the most demanding video recording.

The CFexpress 4.0 Type B Gold card, compatible with a much wider array of cameras, offers max write speeds of 3,300 MB/s and sustained write speeds of 3,000 MB/s.

Those requiring even more performance can go for the CFexpress 4.0 Type B Diamond Card, Lexar’s most performant memory card line. This card, targeting 8K RAW cinema workflows, has sustained write speeds of 3,200 MB/s and max write speeds of 3,400 MB/s. It is also temperature-proof, vibration-resistant, shock-resistant, drop-proof, dust-proof, and bend-resistant.

“Our CFexpress 4.0 Cards not only have exceptional performance that gives photographers and videographers more creative freedom, but they also greatly accelerate post-production to help professionals maximize their efficiency,” says Sherry Chiang, Product Marketing Manager.

The CFexpress 4.0 Type A Gold Card (1TB) costs $649.99, while the Type B version is $449.99. The CFepxress 4.0 Type B Diamond card (1TB) is much more expensive, priced at $999.99. Alongside the new cards, Lexar announced accompanying CFexpress 4.0 Type A and Type B card readers, each costing $99.99.

Lexar Professional Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station and Workflow Portable SSD

Creators need somewhere to store all their files once they’re done shooting, and that’s where Lexar’s new, albeit familiar, storage solutions come in.

The Professional Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station enables users to create customized workflow solutions to fit their specific needs. It is a modular storage system that works alongside portable SSDs, card readers, and more to create a personalized workstation for photographers and videographers. All six bays can be used simultaneously, and the device features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for 40Gbps data transfer speeds.

As an example workflow, someone could use four of the bays for Lexar Workflow Portable SSDs, one for a CFexpress Type B card reader, and the final slot for an SD reader. It is worth noting that four of the bays support speeds up to 10Gbps, while the two rightmost ones support the full 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 specification.

The Thunderbolt 4-equipped workstation includes a front USB-C port and USB-A port, can daisy chain with additional docks, and supports connected displays at up to 8K resolution. The back of the aluminum enclosure has three USB-C slots: one for daisy-chaining docks, one for an 8K display, and the third for power. An included 140-watt GaN charger powers the 6-Bay Docking Station. The workstation includes a built-in fan to ensure sustained performance across all six bays.

The new readers mentioned above are designed to work with the new Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station. Further, the device works with Lexar’s new Workflow Portable SSD products. With max read and write speeds up to 2,000 MB/s, these IP68-rated drives work as standard portable drives when not inserted into the Workflow 6-Bay Docking Station. The drives come in 2TB and 4TB sizes.

This is not Lexar’s first crack at a modular storage bay. Longtime Lexar fans may remember the Workflow HR1 hub from 2017, back before Lexar was purchased by Longsys.

The Worfklow 6-Bay Docking Station is $599.99 and ships without any drives or readers. The Workflow Portable SSD 2TB is $299.99, while the 4TB SSD is $499.99.

The Workflow products will be available this month.

Image credits: Lexar