Godox’s New $179 V1mid Flash Balances Affordability and Pro Performance

Godox has introduced the V1mid, a new round-head on-camera flash positioned between entry-level speedlights and the company’s flagship V1 models. Priced at $179, the V1mid expands Godox’s TTL Li-ion flash lineup with a more compact design while retaining professional features aimed at photographers who prioritize mobility and consistent light quality.

Designed for event, portrait, and on-location photographers, the V1mid combines a smaller form factor with Godox’s Optical System, TTL automation, and integrated wireless control. The result is a flash intended to deliver natural, evenly distributed light in fast-paced shooting environments without the bulk of larger units.

As with most recent Godox releases, the V1mid will also be sold under the Flashpoint brand at certain retailers. In this case, it will be offered as the Flashpoint Zoom Li-ion X Mid R2 TTL Round Flash, providing the same core hardware and feature set under an alternative name. This dual-brand approach is typical of Godox products and allows the flash to be distributed through different regional and retail channels without affecting performance or functionality.

Refined Round-Head Lighting

At the center of the V1mid is its round-head design, a key characteristic of the V-series. The circular flash head is engineered to produce softer transitions and more uniform illumination compared to traditional rectangular speedlights. Godox states that the refined optical structure helps reduce harsh falloff and uneven hotspots, resulting in more natural-looking light across the frame.

The V1mid is compatible with the AK-R1 round-head magnetic accessory system, allowing photographers to quickly attach diffusers, grids, gels, and other modifiers for on-the-fly light shaping. When paired with the optional S3 Speedlite Bracket, the flash can also support Bowens-mount modifiers, expanding its use beyond small on-camera setups.

Built for Mobility and Fast Workflows

Godox positions the V1mid as a compact, well-balanced flash designed for photographers who work handheld or move frequently between locations. The reduced size aims to lessen fatigue during long shoots while maintaining reliable performance.

Power comes from a rechargeable 7.2V, 2200mAh lithium-ion battery, rated for up to 650 full-power flashes per charge. Recycling times reach as fast as 1.7 seconds, supporting continuous shooting in dynamic environments such as weddings, events, and editorial assignments. USB-C charging adds flexibility, allowing the battery to be recharged via standard adapters or power banks while on the move.

TTL, High-Speed Sync, and Creative Control

The V1mid supports TTL auto flash, manual flash, and multi-stroboscopic modes, giving photographers flexibility across a wide range of lighting conditions. High-speed sync up to 1/8000s enables flash use in bright daylight or with wide apertures, while first- and second-curtain sync options support creative motion effects.

Flash output can be adjusted from 1/256 to full power, and the unit maintains stable color and brightness during high-speed continuous shooting. Godox notes that built-in thermal protection automatically manages recycle times during extended high-intensity use to prevent overheating.

Integrated Wireless System

An integrated 2.4 GHz X wireless radio system enables the V1mid to function as part of a larger Godox lighting setup. The flash can be triggered wirelessly and controlled with compatible Godox transmitters, supporting multiple channels and groups. A wired sync option is also available via a 2.5mm sync port.

Depending on the camera version, certain features are model-specific. For example, sender flash functionality and camera menu control are available on the Canon version, while global shutter sync is exclusive to the Sony model. Modeling flash support also varies by mount.

Touchscreen Interface and Modeling Light

The V1mid features a 2-inch touchscreen paired with physical controls, offering quick access to settings and intuitive operation. A built-in 2W LED modeling light, rated at approximately 5300K, provides adjustable brightness and can be used for previewing light placement or for assisting in low-light focusing.

With the V1mid, Godox continues to refine its round-head flash ecosystem, offering a more compact option that balances portability, wireless integration, and professional lighting control for photographers working across a wide range of assignments.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox V1mid is available in Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and OM System versions. Each flash ships with a rechargeable battery, a USB-C charging cable and adapter, a mini stand, and a storage bag for $179. Godox notes that regional pricing may vary depending on taxes and import duties.

Image credits: Godox