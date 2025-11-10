After Big Summer Slump, Photo Industry Remains On Pace for Best Year Since 2019

After a worse “summer slump” than usual, camera and lens shipments rebounded in September, offering hope that 2025 may prove to be an even better year for the photo industry than 2024 despite global economic challenges and the impact of tariffs.

CIPA, which comprises all the major Japanese camera and lens makers, has released its September data, as seen by Nikon Rumors, reflecting an uptick in camera and lens shipments that eclipses 2023 and 2024 numbers for the same month. This comes after camera and lens shipments fell below the levels of the previous two years in August, raising concerns about the photo industry’s prospects for the rest of 2025. A summer slump in the photo industry is typical, but this year’s was especially bad.

However, both camera and lens shipments increased dramatically in September. In total, Japanese camera makers shipped 880,595 digital cameras worldwide in September. Of these, 630,729 were interchangeable lens models, while 249,866 had a built-in lens. Of the digital ILCs, 56,533 were DSLRs and 574,196 were mirrorless models. The largest market for digital camera shipments was China, besting North America by fewer than 10,000 cameras.

So far this year, Japanese camera makers, mostly Canon, have shipped 521,740 DSLR cameras. By the end of September last year, camera makers had shipped just under 700,000 DSLR cameras. In 2023, that number was 903,775. The DSLR decline has been relatively consistent, and if the pattern continues in 2026, DSLR shipments could dip to around 300,000 units over the first nine months of the year. DSLRs, which are primarily just entry-level models at this point, are not entirely dead, but they sure are getting close.

CIPA’s data, which is the best and richest available on camera and lens shipments, even though it doesn’t capture non-Japanese photo brands like Leica and Hasselblad, also tracks image sensor size. Of the 630,729 digital interchangeable lens cameras shipped in September, 234,257 feature full-frame or larger image sensors, while 396,472 feature APS-C or smaller sensors. Although full-frame cameras remain the most popular choice among advanced enthusiasts and professionals, most photographers still opt for cameras with smaller image sensors.

As for lens shipments, they increased from 795,008 in August to 1,030,534 in September, surpassing total September lens shipments in 2023 and 2024. In fact, lens shipments in September 2025 are higher than in all but a single month over the past three years: 1,047,092 in October 2024. If the current trajectory continues, which is far from guaranteed, October 2025 will be the best month for lens shipments in the past three years.

It will be fascinating to see what October, November, and December bring for camera and lens shipments. 2025 has thus far been more tumultuous than recent years, but the overall trend remains positive. This year remains on pace to be a very strong year for camera and lens makers and could prove to be the photo industry’s best year since 2019. It will likely be very close, one way or another.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos. Charts and data by CIPA.