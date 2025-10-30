Leica’s New Branded Small Leather Goods Collection Starts at $150

Jeremy Gray

A variety of black leather accessories, including wallets, card holders, keychains, and a valet tray, are neatly arranged on a light beige surface and steps. Some items are embossed with “LUCRIN GENEVA” in white.

Leica, no stranger to expensive Leica-themed items that often have little to do with photo-taking, announced a new series of nine Leica-branded small black leather goods. The new line of stylish accessories is designed for Leica aficionados and ranges from $150 to $320.

In typical Leica fashion, all nine stylish leather items are made from premium, high-quality materials. Leica notes that each new accessory “embodies the values that have characterized the company for generations: meticulous craftsmanship refined to the most minute detail, uncompromising quality, and utmost precision during manufacturing.” All nine leather goods are made in Europe from black cowhide and feature the iconic Leica Wetzlar logo.

A person uses a tool to work on a black textured leather cardholder with "LEICA" embossed on it, next to a small metal device on a table.
The most interesting item of all for photographers is the Leica Film Roll Holder. This small leather case is made for analog photo enthusiasts and has space for two fresh rolls of film, three SD cards, and a rechargeable battery. While film photography is already a pricy hobby, the new Leica Film Roll Holder won’t necessarily keep costs down, as it is $245.

Two people, each with a camera around their neck, hold black leather cases. The person on the left reveals rolls of film inside their case, while the person on the right holds a closed case on their lap.

There are a few items for travelers, including a Leica Luggage Tag ($170) and a Leica Case for Apple AirTag ($170). These are both relatively small pieces of leather, but are nonetheless quite expensive. Leather, especially high-quality leather like Leica is using, is known for its durability. Even still, luggage takes a beating. Leica makes no mention of how its new leather goods will age with wear, but hopefully well.

A close-up of a tan leather and canvas bag with a black circular keychain labeled “LEICA” attached to a strap. The person carrying the bag wears a green shirt.

A person holds a brown travel bag and examines a blank gray luggage tag attached to it. The tag has icons and lines for personal details but is not filled out.

The most affordable of Leica’s nine new small leather goods is the Leica Keyholder. This attaches to a key ring and costs $150.

There are four new ways for Leica fans to carry their credit cards, ID, and cash. A Leica Cardholder for MagSafe ($175) magnetically attaches to the back of the owner’s smartphone. The most expensive item available in the new collection, the Leica Wallet, holds cards, bills, and coins for $320. There are two new non-MagSafe cardholders as well, a smaller one with a horizontal design that holds six cards for $215, and a big vertical-orientation version that holds eight cards for $235.

A black leather Leica wallet attached to the back of a dark-colored smartphone with three camera lenses.

A close-up of an open black leather wallet with multiple card slots and "LEICA WETZLAR" printed in white on the inside.

Rounding out the collection is the Leica Tray, a stylish leather catch-all that stores keys, phones, coins, and “other odds and ends that may find their way into your pockets.” The “modern statement piece” is $215.

A smartphone with a black leather cover and a small tray containing car keys and other keys rest on a dark, round table. The tray is labeled "Leica." The scene is softly lit, creating an elegant atmosphere.

All of Leica’s new branded leather goods are now available in Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store.

