Leica Debuts Eye-Catching ‘Urban Green’ ZM 1 and ZM 2 Luxury Watches

Jeremy Gray

Two luxury Leica watches with green dials; one has a metal mesh band and the other a black leather strap. Both are placed on a green and gray textured surface with soft lighting and shadows.

Leica Camera AG has unveiled two new ZM series watches in an eye-catching green finish.

The Leica ZM 1 and ZM 2 Urban Green timepieces “make a statement about nature’s elegance in form and function,” Leica promises. The company adds that the distinctive fumé noir dial provides a lovely, rich green-to-black gradient effect, like what has been seen on many of Leica’s other ZM series watches.

A luxury wristwatch with a metallic green dial, silver case, black leather strap, and the brand name "Leica" on the face. The watch features subdials, a date display, and prominent hour and minute hands.

The Urban Green watches are paired with a stainless-steel Milanese strap, although there are also black calf leather and black alligator leather strap options, each equipped with green contrast stitching and a green bar stitch.

A person wearing a stylish green-faced wristwatch with a black band, dressed in a green corduroy garment and a beige shirt. The watch face features white accents and a date display.

“Timeless, precise, grounded,” says Leica of its new Urban Green watches.

Leica introduced the standard ZM 1 and ZM 2 watches in 2022 and later released variants, including the ZM 1 in a limited edition gold finish and Leica M11 Monochrom-inspired ZM 1 and ZM 2 models in 2023.

Close-up of the back of a luxury wristwatch with a metal mesh strap, showcasing its intricate mechanical movement and engraved details through a transparent case back.

Like all prior ZM 1 and ZM 2 models, the latest Urban Green editions are handcrafted and feature a push-crown inspired by the shutter release on Leica cameras — like its new olive-green M11-P Safari rangefinder. The ZM 2 features a GMT function, enabling the wearer to track two time zones with a single set of hands. There is also a day/night indicator to improve readability.

A green-faced Leica wristwatch with a black leather strap rests on a green leather surface next to a vintage Leica camera with a silver lens.

Both models feature a mechanical hand-wound movement developed by Leica. Each watch features a 41mm stainless steel case, domed sapphire crystal glass top and bottom, a 60-hour power reserve, and water resistance to 50 meters.

“Leica has been synonymous with innovation, technical excellence, and enduring design for over 150 years,” Leica explains. “The new Leica ZM 1 and ZM 2 Urban Green models uphold these principles, carrying forward a legacy of functional design, fine mechanical craftsmanship, and an uncompromising dedication to exceptional quality — creating timepieces that are both reliable and iconic.”

Three Leica analog wristwatches with green gradient dials and date displays. The left watch has a silver mesh band, the center has a black leather band with green stitching, and the right has a plain black leather band.

Pricing and Availability

The new Leica ZM 1 Urban Green and Leica ZM 2 Urban Green are available today in select Leica stores. The Leica ZM 1 Urban Green costs $10,850, while the ZM 2 Urban Green is a pricey $14,950. Leica enthusiasts seeking a smaller watch that still sports a green and black design can opt for the 39mm Leica ZM 12 introduced earlier this year.

Image credits: Leica

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A sleek wristwatch with a textured silver dial featuring geometric patterns and minimalistic hour markers. It has a gray fabric strap and rests on a dark surface with soft lighting highlighting its elegance. Leica’s Smaller ZM 12 Watch Is Elegant and Expensive
Leica Watch ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition Leica Watch ZM 1 Gold Limited Edition Brings Luxury to your Wrist
Leica Watch Leica’s New ZM Watch Variants are Inspired by the M11 Monochrom
Leica ZM 11 Leica’s $6,775 ZM 11 Watch is Inspired by Light and Shadow
Discussion