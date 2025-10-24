European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winners Capture Nature’s Tragic Beauty

The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced the winners of its annual European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, one of the world’s most prestigious nature photography competitions. This year’s winning photos are jaw-dropping, and in some cases, heartbreaking. Nature can be as brutal as it is beautiful.

Alongside category winners, featured below, and the winners of the Fritz Pölking Prize and Rewilding Europe Award announced earlier this fall, the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition features an overall winner. Revealed at an award ceremony today, the grand prize winner this year is 20-year-old self-taught German photographer Luca Lorenz. The young, passionate photographer took top honors for the remarkable black-and-white photo below, Silent Despair.

The emotional impact of this image goes far beyond this single frame, which shows a doomed mouse clutched in the talons of a male Eurasian pygmy owl (Glaucidium passerinum). The male owl here was holding onto the mouse to feed his owlets, which he had been struggling to care for after his mate vanished, “probably taken by a tawny owl or goshawk,” as Lorenz explains.

However, the owlets the mouse was for had left their hollow for the first time the prior night, and ultimately never returned, most likely having fallen victim to a predator like their mother. The father owl, now entirely alone, called unendingly for the chicks so he could feed them, but they never responded.

“It was a heart-wrenching scene,” Lorenz writes.

“During our long journey through light, color, drama and action, a quiet, almost restrained image caught our attention. Suddenly we found ourselves transported out of the chaos of the world directly into a resin-scented spruce forest,” explains jury member Bruno D’Amicis. “The photographer grants us insight into the hidden life of a silent, inconspicuous creature — an animal that reveals itself only to those who bring patience and respect. It is a timeless story of life and death, told without brutality or blood, without winners or losers, without moral judgment. A nuanced, gentle reminder that there is no evil in nature.”

Category Winners

Alongside Lorenz’s top honors, the competition awards photographers across eight primary categories and two youth ones. The category winners and runners-up for all primary categories are featured below, alongside the two youth winners in the “14 Years and Under” and “15 to 17 Years” categories.

Birds

Mammals

Other Animals

Plants and Fungi

Landscapes

Underwater World

Men and Nature

Nature’s Studio

Young Photographers — 14 Years Old and Younger

Young Photographers — 15 to 17 Years Old

The rest of the award-winning photographs, including third-place and honorable mention shots in every category, are available to view on the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 website.

Image credits: German Society for Nature Photography (GDT). Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.