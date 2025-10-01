Winners of Rewilding Europe Award Capture the Enduring Optimism of Conservation Photography

The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced the winners of its Rewilding Europe Award 2025. The award recognizes the most compelling photography capturing Europe’s recovering wild landscapes and wildlife, demonstrating the power of photography to tell stories of resilience and conservation across the continent.

A Striking Image of Recovery

Spanish photographer Jon A. Juárez won the Rewilding Europe Award for 2025 for his entry, “Comeback of the Atlantic Sturgeon.” Juáurez’s work was praised for its artistic quality and storytelling power. His feature image, captured in Sweden during the first reintroduction of Atlantic sturgeon in over 120 years, documents a milestone moment in European conservation.

“Winning this award is a wonderful way to thank the Sportsfiskarna team and to continue sharing their story of hard work and hope,” Juárez says. “It is a story rooted in the idea of rewilding and the belief that it is not too late to make nature a wilder place.”

The judges share that the image stood out among a strong field of entries, underscoring the ability of photography to condense years of scientific effort and dedication into a single, unforgettable frame.

Braving the Elements for the Shot

Juárez faced significant challenges while capturing the release. Strong currents and murky waters nearly prevented him from documenting the event.

“Conservationists had worked tirelessly to make this moment possible, and my task was to condense their efforts into a single image,” he explains.

“There were strong currents churning the dark water, and my artificial lights were useless. Then, just in time, the sun broke through and gave me enough light. The team opened the cage and the first sturgeon drifted out slowly, gliding into its new home and into history.”

The Return of the Atlantic Sturgeon

The release of sturgeon in Sweden marked a turning point in a decades-long international effort to restore the species. Once widespread, Atlantic sturgeon were driven to the brink of extinction by overfishing and habitat destruction.

“Given that it takes Atlantic sturgeon over ten years to reach sexual maturity, this critically endangered species’ survival is extremely unlikely without human assistance,” Rewilding Europe explains.

Today, millions of larvae have been released across northern Europe, with the hope that this critically endangered fish will eventually re-establish self-sustaining populations.

“The return of Atlantic sturgeon to Europe’s degraded freshwater systems is as significant as the return of wolves to the American plains. Jon has skilfully and artfully captured an iconic moment that could eventually lead to the restoration of this species across its historical range,” Judge Peter Cairns emphasizes.

Celebrating Europe’s Rewilding Stories

While Juárez’s sturgeon image earned top honors, other photographers offered their own powerful perspectives on rewilding.

Second-place winner Zoltán Gergely Nagy captured Văcărești Nature Park in Romania from above. Once an abandoned construction site, the park has become a thriving wetland in the heart of Bucharest, home to hundreds of species and a retreat for city residents.

“Zoltán’s image is a beautiful representation of the co-existence that is possible between man and nature, even in cities,” says Judge Jen Guyton. “It invites us to rethink our relationship with the natural world and embrace the opportunities that come with nature recovery.”

Among the highly commended entries were Christian-D. Morawitz’s wolves reclaiming a scarred mining landscape in Germany, Marijn Heuts’s underwater portrait of a beaver shaping its habitat, and Jonathan Fieber’s close-up of a bark beetle illustrating the resilience of natural forest ecosystems. Each highlighted the ability of wildlife and wild processes to rebound when given the chance.

A Call to Action Through Photography

For Rewilding Europe, the award is about more than honoring striking images; it is about inspiring tangible action to restore and protect the continent’s wild spaces. By highlighting stories of species recovery, habitat restoration, and the transformative power of rewilding, the award encourages audiences to engage with conservation efforts and recognize the impact humans can have when nature is allowed to recover.

“The Rewilding Europe Award is more than just a photography prize. These images show us what is possible when we restore nature and then let nature take the lead. They are a testament to resilience and a call to action for a wilder, healthier future,” says Laurien Holtjer, Director of Engagement and Public Relations.

The winning and commended photographs offer concrete examples of how rewilding initiatives are reshaping landscapes, from rivers and wetlands to forests and urban green spaces. Each image tells a story of persistence and hope, demonstrating that when humans support conservation, ecosystems can rebound and thrive. In this way, the award serves as both a celebration of artistic excellence and a platform to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect Europe’s natural heritage.

By presenting these images to the public, through exhibitions, media coverage, and online platforms, Rewilding Europe aims to inspire policymakers, organizations, and individuals alike to take meaningful steps toward a wilder, more resilient continent. The visual storytelling captured by photographers translates complex conservation efforts into powerful, accessible narratives that can motivate communities and decision-makers to act in support of nature’s comeback.

Looking Ahead

The winning photographs will be celebrated at the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 awards ceremony during the GDT International Nature Photography Festival in Lünen, Germany, from October 24 to 26. All awarded works will be featured in a traveling exhibition across Europe. The exhibition will introduce broad audiences to the stories of resilience and recovery captured in these images and inspire engagement with rewilding initiatives across the continent.

Through this award, Rewilding Europe continues to highlight the power of photography to communicate the progress and potential of conservation, reminding audiences that nature’s comeback is possible when humans support and protect it.

Image credits: German Society for Nature Photography (GDT). Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.