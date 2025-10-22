Lomography’s Stylish New Metal 35mm Film Camera Has a 32mm f/2.8 Lens and Costs $549

Lomography has announced the Lomo MC-A, a brand-new 35mm film camera with a built-in 32mm f/2.8 autofocus-equipped prime lens.

Lomography, a company that celebrates and promotes all things analog, describes its new film camera as “A master of creativity” and “unapologetically analog.” The camera, available in black and silver colorways, features a metal body and a “premium 32mm f/2.8” multi-coated Lomo glass lens. The company says its new camera delivers shots with “unmistakable analog character.”

The camera features three shooting modes: auto, aperture priority, and fully manual. The company says that by including these modes, the camera will be accessible to newcomers without removing creativity from photographers who desire it.

“In auto mode, switch off your mind to shoot instinctively, feeling first, framing second,” Lomography says. “Switch to aperture priority or manual mode, and a new dimension of creative freedom opens up: shape every shot to your preference, with aperture, zone focus, shutter speed, ISO control, and creative flash modes.”

Speaking of flash, the camera’s built-in flash has a guide number of 9, offering 3.2 meters of coverage at ISO 100 and f/2.8. Available flash modes include automatic and a first-curtain long exposure programmatic flash mode. The camera also has a PC sync flash socket, and its built-in flash works with Lomography’s color gel filters.

Concerning autofocus, details are scarce. However, the lens is capable of focusing as close as 0.4 meters (1.3 feet), and zone focus is available at 0.4, 0.8, 1.5, and 3 meters, plus infinity.

The Lomo MC-A’s built-in 32mm f/2.8 lens features five elements across as many groups, and features multi-coated glass elements. The aperture ranges from f/2.8 to f/16. The lens has a 30.5mm filter thread and works with various Lomography accessories, including a protective UV filter and Splitzer attachment.

The MC-A’s shutter speed ranges from bulb to 1/500s. The longest selectable shutter speed besides bulb mode is 1s. There is exposure compensation from -2 to +2 EV. The camera supports manual ISO settings from 12 to 3200 and can read DX codes.

Film advance is manual via a lever, and the camera supports unlimited multiple exposure shooting.

The Lomo MC-A is powered by a USB-C rechargeable CR2 battery, which ships with the camera. The new film camera is 125.8 x 69.5 x 42 millimeters (4.95 x 2.74 x 1.65 inches), and it weighs 332 grams (11.7 ounces) without its battery.

Sample Images

Lomography MC-A Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Lomo MC-A 35mm camera is available to purchase now for $549 directly from Lomography. It comes in black and silver metal finishes.

Image credits: Lomography