Lomography’s Stylish New Metal 35mm Film Camera Has a 32mm f/2.8 Lens and Costs $549

Jeremy Gray

A person in an orange jacket holds a vintage-style Lomo camera in their left hand. Next to them is a close-up of the same black Lomo MC-A camera against a white background.

Lomography has announced the Lomo MC-A, a brand-new 35mm film camera with a built-in 32mm f/2.8 autofocus-equipped prime lens.

Lomography, a company that celebrates and promotes all things analog, describes its new film camera as “A master of creativity” and “unapologetically analog.” The camera, available in black and silver colorways, features a metal body and a “premium 32mm f/2.8” multi-coated Lomo glass lens. The company says its new camera delivers shots with “unmistakable analog character.”

Two people stand close together, each holding up a vintage film camera toward the mirror. One person winks while the other looks directly into the lens. The photo is in black and white.

The camera features three shooting modes: auto, aperture priority, and fully manual. The company says that by including these modes, the camera will be accessible to newcomers without removing creativity from photographers who desire it.

Close-up of the top corner of a black LOMO camera, showing textured dials for aperture and shutter speed, with visible numbers and a small silver button beside the "LOMO MCA" branding.

A close-up of a person adjusting the lens on a black LOMO LC-A camera, with handwritten text in white ink visible on the camera body near the viewfinder.

“In auto mode, switch off your mind to shoot instinctively, feeling first, framing second,” Lomography says. “Switch to aperture priority or manual mode, and a new dimension of creative freedom opens up: shape every shot to your preference, with aperture, zone focus, shutter speed, ISO control, and creative flash modes.”

Speaking of flash, the camera’s built-in flash has a guide number of 9, offering 3.2 meters of coverage at ISO 100 and f/2.8. Available flash modes include automatic and a first-curtain long exposure programmatic flash mode. The camera also has a PC sync flash socket, and its built-in flash works with Lomography’s color gel filters.

A vintage Lomo camera with a silver top, black textured body, and central lens labeled "Lomography Minitar-1 32mm f/2.8." The camera has a viewfinder and flash on the upper right.

A black LOMO MC-A film camera with a prominent lens, viewfinder, and various control dials, shown angled on a white background.

Concerning autofocus, details are scarce. However, the lens is capable of focusing as close as 0.4 meters (1.3 feet), and zone focus is available at 0.4, 0.8, 1.5, and 3 meters, plus infinity.

The Lomo MC-A’s built-in 32mm f/2.8 lens features five elements across as many groups, and features multi-coated glass elements. The aperture ranges from f/2.8 to f/16. The lens has a 30.5mm filter thread and works with various Lomography accessories, including a protective UV filter and Splitzer attachment.

Back view of a black digital camera showing a textured surface, a small rectangular viewfinder, control dials on the top right, and no visible LCD screen or buttons.

The MC-A’s shutter speed ranges from bulb to 1/500s. The longest selectable shutter speed besides bulb mode is 1s. There is exposure compensation from -2 to +2 EV. The camera supports manual ISO settings from 12 to 3200 and can read DX codes.

Film advance is manual via a lever, and the camera supports unlimited multiple exposure shooting.

The Lomo MC-A is powered by a USB-C rechargeable CR2 battery, which ships with the camera. The new film camera is 125.8 x 69.5 x 42 millimeters (4.95 x 2.74 x 1.65 inches), and it weighs 332 grams (11.7 ounces) without its battery.

Sample Images

A man with gray hair sits on a red couch in a dimly lit room with posters on the wall. Three round lights glowing to the left, and various drinks and condiments are on a wooden table in the foreground.

Three children walk through water fountains on a sunlit pavement, with mist rising around them. Their silhouettes are highlighted by the bright backlight. A tall building and trees appear in the background.

A colorful amusement park pier with a helter-skelter slide extends over calm blue-green sea under a partly cloudy sky. The horizon blends softly with the ocean.

A young person punches a red boxing machine at an amusement park, with roller coasters and other visitors in the background. The sunlight highlights their focused expression and outstretched arm.

A person with curly hair, blue-tinted skin, and an open smile stands shirtless against a light background. The photo is overexposed, giving the image a surreal, playful look.

Two young women take a close-up selfie; one smiles with eyes closed while the other looks at the camera. The image is in black and white and slightly out of focus.

A person wearing a patterned shirt and a cap sits in a music studio with keyboards, speakers, and other equipment on a desk behind them. The person is looking to the side. The image is in black and white.

Two people wearing sunglasses smile at the camera in front of a wall covered with colorful graffiti and street art. One person wears a red cap, and the other has shoulder-length hair and a tan jacket.

A person with long brown hair and a colorful patterned shirt stands and smiles in front of a street food menu posted on a wall. A blurred poster with a hand holding a camera is visible in the background.

A person in a dark jacket is eating food with a spoon from a wooden bowl, looking directly at the camera in a warmly lit room with wooden walls.

A person wearing a red shirt stands in front of a building, playfully scrunching their face and sticking out their tongue, with closed eyes and relaxed posture.

A dreamy, blue-tinted double exposure shows a calm tropical beach with palm trees, wooden lounge chairs, and clouds reflected on the water at sunset, creating a serene, surreal atmosphere.

A woman with long hair and a white shirt stands in front of colorful string lights. Light trails swirl around her, creating a dreamy, abstract effect against a dark background.

Two people in white shirts walk through a sunlit, sandy field holding a ball, with a forested hill, a castle, and houses in the background under a blue sky with clouds.

A rocky coastal landscape with a medieval stone tower on a small island, turquoise waves crashing on the shore, and distant mountains under a partly cloudy sky. Cars are parked along the sandy beach in the foreground.

A blue and white train speeds through an underground subway station, creating a motion blur. The curved ceiling, fluorescent lights, and tiled platform are visible, along with a blurry overhead sign and geometric floor pattern.

A young woman with long brown hair and bangs, wearing a striped shirt over a white top, looks at the camera outdoors on a sunny day. Buildings are visible in the blurred background.

A young woman with braided hair and a sleeveless, button-up dress stands outdoors, smiling under a partly cloudy sky with green trees in the background, bathed in warm sunlight.

Two people relax in deck chairs under a red Eskimo umbrella on a grassy hill, overlooking a scenic landscape with fields, vineyard rows, and a town in the distance under a partly cloudy sky.

Lomography MC-A Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Lomo MC-A 35mm camera is available to purchase now for $549 directly from Lomography. It comes in black and silver metal finishes.

Image credits: Lomography

