Don McCullin Finds New Depth in Still Life Photography

War photographer Don McCullin is best known for his images of shell-shocked U.S. Marines or harrowing pictures of famine victims. His new book represents a change of pace.

The Stillness of Life coincides with McCullin’s 90th birthday and finds the photographer in a contemplative mood as he showcases his still life and landscape photos that he continues to take on black and white film while also delving into his vast archive.

McCullin’s still life arrangements were shot in his garden shed at home in Somerset, England. He’s been shooting them since the early 1980s and imitates the Dutch masters by using soot from his chimney to create a background texture for his chosen objects.

Many of the objects are mementos from his travels: a bronze dragon from East Asia, a junk shop vase, a Hindu goddess. He arranges disparate inanimate objects with fruits and flowers as a way of interplaying transience and permanence.

The landscape photos in the book are taken in the Industrial North of the U.K., to India, Africa, and more recent images taken closer to his home in Southwest England. All in all, the book is a departure from the human-focused work McCullin is best known for.

McCullin is something of a glum figure as he continually questions the purpose of his career covering conflicts. In an interview with The Times of London this week, McCullin declared that none of his photographs has made any difference.

“It’s silly when anyone says, ‘Your pictures make such a difference.’ They’ve made no difference whatsoever. I’m preaching to the converted,” he tells the newspaper. “I’ve spent all these years covering wars and they’re never going to end.”

The Stillness of Life is published by GOST Books. The publication of the book coincides with the exhibition Don McCullin. A Desecrated Serenity at Hauser & Wirth, 443 W 18th Street, New York on display until November 8, 2025.

Update 10/22: Updated with exhibition info.