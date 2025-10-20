Viltrox Kicks Off New Compact Lens Series With $275 AF 85mm f/2 Evo

Viltrox has announced a brand new series of fast, affordable full-frame prime lenses: Evo. The first lens in the series is the AF 85mm f/2 Evo for Sony E-mount, which the Chinese lens maker says “redefines” this essential portrait focal length for a new generation of photographers.

The Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 Evo features a redesigned optical structure that doesn’t skimp on specialized optics. The lens includes 10 elements arranged across eight groups, including two high-refractive index (HR) lenses and a pair of extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. Viltrox promises edge-to-edge sharpness, even when shooting wide open. The company also claims the lens has strong control over chromatic aberrations.

Although Viltrox says the lens is sharp across its focal plane, it also promises soft out-of-focus areas thanks to its nine-bladed aperture diaphragm and fast f/2 aperture. While not as fast as Viltrox’s 85mm f/1.4 Pro ($598) or even the AF 85mm f/1.8 II ($329 on sale), the new Viltrox 85mm f/2 Evo costs just $275.

The new prime lens is also very lightweight. It tips the scales at only 340 grams (0.75 pounds) and is only 76 millimeters (three inches) long. Compare that to the Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Pro, which weighs 800 grams (1.8 pounds) and is 108.5 millimeters (4.3 inches) long. The Viltrox 85mm f/1.8 II weighs 484 grams (1.1 pounds) and is 92 millimeters (3.6 inches) long. The new 85mm f/2 Evo gives up a bit of speed, but is significantly smaller and lighter than Viltrox’s other 85mm primes.

Although compact and affordable, the lens includes a rubber-sealed mount, offering some level of weather resistance. It also has an AF/MF switch, an aperture control ring, and a function (Fn) button.

As for autofocus, the lens features an STM motor, which promises accurate, smooth autofocus for photos and videos. The lens supports the eye- and face-detect autofocus in Sony Alpha cameras as well. The lens’s minimum focusing distance is 0.74 meters (2.4 feet), resulting in a maximum magnification of 0.13x.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The new Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 Evo is available now for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras and is priced at $275, a very competitive price for a reasonably fast 85mm lens. It will be available through Amazon and B&H shortly.

Image credits: Viltrox