Viltrox Opens Up About Zooms, L-Mount Alliance, and Bogus Rumors

Hot on the heels of releasing a pair of new lenses in the past week, including the Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 Pro and the Viltrox AF 85mm f/2 Evo, the prolific Chinese lens maker took to Reddit to host an “Ask Me Anything,” or AMA.

The AMA from earlier this week was spotted today by Mirrorless Rumors, and offers some interesting information surrounding Viltrox’s current products and, more excitingly, its future plans.

Viltrox Is Developing a Zoom Lens

For example, Reddit user mrreddappa asked if there would be zoom lenses or macro lenses in Viltrox’s lineup.

“There are enough prime [lenses] as of now, I think you can expand the market vastly once zoom [lenses] are developed,” the Redditor adds.



“Hello! About the zoom lens, we’re actively working on it,” Viltrox responds. “About the macro lens, there won’t be any in the near future.”

While that doesn’t offer much info about exactly which type of zoom lens, or lenses, Viltrox is working on, the fact that it is being actively developed is excellent news for photographers looking for an affordable zoom lens that promises high-end performance — Viltrox’s specialty. However, a later comment from Viltrox states that the lens will not be released in 2026, so it will be a bit of a wait.

More Evo Lenses?

Other comments are more like suggestions, including one for making a “banger Evo 35mm” prime lens, to which Viltrox says it has added to its “Voice of Customer” request database, which is forwarded to the company’s research and development team. Additional interactions show that Viltrox has received many requests from photographers to make a 28mm f/2 full-frame prime lens, which the R&D team is also considering.

Speaking of the new 85mm f/2 Evo lens, in a response to a photographer asking about whether Evo will only feature full-frame lenses, Viltrox says it will prioritize full-frame Evo lenses first, “primarily in FE and Z mounts.” This is interesting because the 85mm f/2 Evo has thus far only been announced for E-mount. In a separate comment later, Viltrox says the 85mm f/2 Evo for Nikon Z will be released on November 5, so it’s right around the corner.

Where Are Viltrox’s L-Mount Lenses?

Another photographer wants to know where Viltrox’s promised L-Mount lenses are. Viltrox’s negotiations to join the L-Mount Alliance became public at the beginning of this year, and the company officially joined the alliance at the beginning of September. So far, however, none of its lenses have arrived in L-Mount.

“The earliest release will likely be next year,” Viltrox says on Reddit. “Our R&D team is actively working on it. Thank you for your question and patience!”

Viltrox adds in a different comment that it is working closely with Leica to bring lenses to L-Mount. “It’s a joint effort between the two R&D teams,” Viltrox explains.

No, Viltrox Isn’t Making a Camera

There have also been reports that Viltrox was working on a camera. However, as expected, these claims are not true. “That’s completely just a rumor,” Viltrox says.

There are plenty of other interesting interactions on Viltrox’s Reddit AMA, and it’s always nice to see a company interact candidly with its customers.

