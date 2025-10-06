This $100 Studio Mic Is the First to Support USB, XLR, and Wireless Connectivity

The Maono PD200W is what the company calls the first dynamic podcasting microphone with “hybrid triple-mode connectivity,” able to transmit a signal via USB, XLR, and a 2.4GHz wireless signal.

Maono is a microphone brand based in Hong Kong that has been producing audio equipment since 2014.

The company says its new PD200W allows users to break free of traditional limits associated with wired microphones by not only allowing those traditional methods to remain (USB and XLR) but also adding the ability to use the mic wirelessly without a loss in quality.

“With 2.4GHz wireless transmission, it requires no drivers or setup—just plug and play. Free from cable restrictions, it makes it easy to move around, adjust desk layouts, or change recording positions without interruption, while its 60-hour battery life ensures uninterrupted recording or streaming all day long,” Maono says.

The mic is being positioned as a pro-level solution that is approachable for mid- and entry-level users (like burgeoning podcasters and content creators), not only with its relatively low price (it costs $100) but also because of how easy it is to use with a variety of platforms. Maono says the PD200W is “plug and play” with laptops, desktops, mixers, and professional sound interfaces. It can also work with phones or tablets for creators who are just getting started, but can flex and grow to work with higher-end systems as they progress.

Beyond just the three connectivity options, the Maono PD200W also supports dual-channel recording, recording two voices separately on the left and right channels. The PD200W promises 8kHz/24-bit recording resolution, an 82dB signal-to-noise ratio, and 128dB max SPL for distortion suppression and records via a 30mm dynamic capsule with a cardioid pickup.

“In comparison to its peers, the PD200W not only matches the sonic performance but exceeds it with the convenience of wireless expandability and multi-mic connectivity—something the competitors cannot offer. Against the models from other well-known brands, it stands out with a more professional-grade podcast sound, broader device compatibility, and creator-focused features such as app-based tuning, noise reduction, and dual-track stereo recording,” the company claims.

The Maono PD200W is slated to become available starting today for $100.

Image credits: Maono