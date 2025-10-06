Football Strikes SkyCam in Two Separate NFL Games

Matt Growcoot
A football is in mid-air near the end zone during an NFL game, with several players looking up to catch it. The stands are full of spectators, and the Fox NFL logo appears in the top right corner.
The ball spins toward the SkyCam. The play should have been redone, but officials missed it. | NFL

The SkyCam interfered in not one but two NFL games this weekend as the ball struck the cable-suspended camera system in separate games.

During the game between the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, Jets quarterback Justin Fields attempted a pass to running back Breece Hall. But the ball struck Cowboys defensive end Dane Fowler Jr. and it ricocheted up in the air where it collided with the Fox Skycam.

Yet somehow, the officials didn’t notice the ball and the camera colliding. The Athletic notes that the drive should have replayed.

“If a loose ball in play strikes a video board, guide wire, sky cam, or any other object, the ball will be dead immediately, and the down will be replayed at the previous spot,” Rule 7, Section 2, Article 7 of the NFL rulebook states.

Bizarrely, a similar incident happened at the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday. A field goal attempted by Will Reichard missed because the ball struck the SkyCam wire. Once again, officials didn’t redo the play.

What is SkyCam?

SkyCam hovers above the field, suspended by cables, and is controlled by two people via computer controls: a pilot controls the movement of the camera pod, similar to operating a drone. A camera operator frames the shot by controlling the zoom, focus, and composition.

It made its first appearance in the 1980s but didn’t become commonplace until the 2000s. Its video game-like perspective allows it to capture really cool shots, such as Cordarrelle Patterson’s 102-yard kickoff return back in 2019.

Cable-suspended camera systems have gone wrong before, like in 2022 when the Spidercam struck South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje during a cricket game.

