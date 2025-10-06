Football Strikes SkyCam in Two Separate NFL Games

The SkyCam interfered in not one but two NFL games this weekend as the ball struck the cable-suspended camera system in separate games.

During the game between the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, Jets quarterback Justin Fields attempted a pass to running back Breece Hall. But the ball struck Cowboys defensive end Dane Fowler Jr. and it ricocheted up in the air where it collided with the Fox Skycam.

Almost broke our camera! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/21IwPaxBBz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 5, 2025

Yet somehow, the officials didn’t notice the ball and the camera colliding. The Athletic notes that the drive should have replayed.

“If a loose ball in play strikes a video board, guide wire, sky cam, or any other object, the ball will be dead immediately, and the down will be replayed at the previous spot,” Rule 7, Section 2, Article 7 of the NFL rulebook states.

Bizarrely, a similar incident happened at the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday. A field goal attempted by Will Reichard missed because the ball struck the SkyCam wire. Once again, officials didn’t redo the play.

🚨🚨THIS IS CRAZY🚨🚨#Vikings kicker Will Reichard’s missed field goal today appears to have hit a camera cable and the refs somehow missed it. This should have been a re-kick & Reichard would’ve had a chance to kick it again. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE ANGRY.pic.twitter.com/W35SmtOPu5 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 5, 2025

Did this Vikings field goal get blocked by the sky cam wire?pic.twitter.com/XpHJMSb4oe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 6, 2025

What is SkyCam?

SkyCam hovers above the field, suspended by cables, and is controlled by two people via computer controls: a pilot controls the movement of the camera pod, similar to operating a drone. A camera operator frames the shot by controlling the zoom, focus, and composition.

It made its first appearance in the 1980s but didn’t become commonplace until the 2000s. Its video game-like perspective allows it to capture really cool shots, such as Cordarrelle Patterson’s 102-yard kickoff return back in 2019.

Who said cricket isn’t a contact sport? South African player Anrich Nortje hit by the aerial camera at the #BoxingDayTest Meanwhile Warner has his century & Australia only two wickets down and 2 runs away from SA’s first innings total (Warner on 115 & Smith on 39) pic.twitter.com/ZafPYIJPue — The Sage (@SarkySage) December 27, 2022

Cable-suspended camera systems have gone wrong before, like in 2022 when the Spidercam struck South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje during a cricket game.