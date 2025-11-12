Hip-Hop Legend Method Man Swaps Microphone for a Camera at NFL Game

Matt Growcoot
A smiling photographer in casual clothes and a cap stands on the sidelines of a football field holding a camera, with empty stadium seats and a few people in the background.
Method Man at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday. | New York Jets / X / NFL

Hip-hop legend and member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man, appeared on the sidelines of the New York Jets game on Sunday, camera in hand, as he made a surprise appearance as an NFL photographer.

Method Man, real name Clifford Smith Jr., was present for the game against the Cleveland Browns, which the Jets clinched 27-20. Videos show the rapper shooting pictures of the Jets warming up before the game.


Method Man, who grew up on Long Island and Staten Island, has been a fan of the Jets since he was eight years old, and was recently inducted into the football side’s Hall of Fame. He used his star power to mingle with other famous guests, including fellow rappers French Montana and Max B — the latter had just been released from jail hours earlier after spending 16 years there for a botched robbery.

Official NFL Celebrity Photographers

Method Man was not only an official NFL photographer for the day — being given a jacket and armband — but he has also been referred to as the “official NFL celebrity photographer.”

This appears to be a new role that the NFL has cooked up. In August, retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch returned to the field as a photographer, who comically threw an elbow to protect his camera.

It’s unclear exactly how much interest in photography Method Man has, but Lynch is apparently continuing his foray into cameras after he was spotted at the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. He has also appeared with another sports legend turned photographer, Randy Johnson, with whom he discussed his love of the medium.

Image credits: New York Jets / X / NFL

