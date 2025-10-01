You Can Now Download and Use Other Photographer’s Custom OM-3 Recipes

When OM System announced the OM-3 in February, it did so with a renewed focus on custom picture profiles. Nearly eight months later, OM System has launched an OM-3 Recipes hub, where photographers can download custom recipes made by their fellow photographers.

So far, there are six featured recipes, developed by photographers Jerred Z, Kyler Steele, Ali O’Keefe, Kitty Marie, Paul Clark, and Jonathan Paragas. The featured recipes offer color and black-and-white photo profiles, ranging from soft and subtle to punchy and dramatic.

For example, Kyler Steele’s recipe, “Nostalgic Summer,” is a vintage-inspired recipe “that focuses on vibrant greens and golden yellows while stripping away blues for a more timeless look.” In contrast, Kitty Marie’s “Red Soda Pop” recipe warms up the overall image, intensifies reds, and softens yellows and greens.

OM-3 owners can submit their own recipes for consideration through a form on OM System’s OM-3 Recipes page. Photographers share their name, email address, Instagram account (if applicable), recipe name, and a brief description of their recipe. They then upload a .JPG file straight from the OM-3 that was shot using their custom recipe.

The new webpage also features images that photographers have captured using OM-3 Recipes, and they’re striking.

Installing new recipes to the OM-3 is not quite as straightforward as it could be. Rather than utilize the OI.Share mobile app, installing downloaded recipes requires hooking the OM-3 up to a computer and opening the OM Workspace app. With the OM-3 set into MTP mode, photographers click Camera from OM Workspace’s top bar, click “Load Color/Monochrome Profile,” and then drag JPEG images with custom recipes into the OM Workspace pop-up window. The app will display the precise settings for each recipe, and photographers can load their favorites onto C-setting positions. A complete installation video is available on OM’s Creative Recipes page.

This convoluted installation process, which will surely prevent some photographers from utilizing other people’s recipes, makes about as much sense as OM System locking its cinema profiles to its bad-looking 8-bit video files on recent cameras, like the OM-3.

This C-setting position corresponds to the OM-3’s top mode dial, which has C1-C5 custom mode positions to which users can assign custom recipes. The camera also features a front Color Profile control dial, similar to the one introduced by the beloved PEN-F nearly a decade ago. The Color Profile control dial includes Color, Mono, CRT, and ART settings, as well as a spot where users can scroll through standard and custom profiles.

Photographers have been able to experiment with their own custom recipes since the OM-3 launched in February, but with the new dedicated Creative Recipes website, it’s easier than ever to download other people’s creations.

Image credits: OM System