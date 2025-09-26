Scientists Photograph Newly-Discovered Marsupial In Peruvian Cloud Forest

Jeremy Gray
A small, brown marsupial with large black eyes and rounded ears sits on a tree branch covered with moss and lichen, against a black background. Its long tail extends behind it.
Credit: Pedro Peloso

A team of researchers discovered and photographed a new species of marsupial while exploring the Abiseo River National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Peruvian Andes. The new little mammal is strange, tiny, and adorable, and only one specimen has been observed.

At the time of the discovery in 2018, the lead researcher, Silvia Pavan, a Cal Poly Humboldt Biological Sciences professor, was searching for a mysterious and still unnamed species of squirrel, per a statement from Cal Poly Humboldt. Instead of finding this squirrel, Pavan discovered a new species of opossum at an elevation of 2,664 meters on the eastern side of the Andes in San Martín department, Peru.

The new species, Marmosa chachapoya, named in honor of the indigenous Chachapoya people who lived in the region before Inca and later European colonization, is just about four inches long — 10 when counting its tail. The animal is closely related to Marmosa lepiada and M. anderson Pine, the researchers explain in their research paper, recently published in American Museum of Natural History. Silvia Pavan is the lead author, joined by Edson Abreu, Pamela Sánchez-Vendizú, and Robert Voss.

“I realized immediately that this was something unusual,” Pavan says of first seeing the new marsupial.

“We know very little about this species, including its natural history and distribution, and only one specimen has been collected so far,” she adds.

Close-up of a brown mouse-like animal with large round black eyes, a pointed pink nose, large ears, and dark fur patches around its eyes against a black background.
Credit: Pedro Peloso

After the discovery and specimen collection, the researchers conducted extensive studies, including DNA analysis, to learn as much as possible. This process takes years, which is why the research from the discovery was only recently published, more than six years after the discovery. Beyond all the lab testing, it requires considerable research to cross-reference the specimen with others in museum collections worldwide, ensuring that another of the same species is not tucked away in a far-flung part of the globe.

Marmosa chachapoya is unique thanks to its DNA, of course, but also its fur coloration, pattern, and long, narrow snout. It also has distinct teeth and cranial structure, all of which are described in great detail in the research paper.

Pavan and the others discovered other new creatures during the expedition that have not yet been formally described, including a semi-aquatic rodent. That region of Parque Nacional del Río Abiseo is strongly protected and home to “remarkably high mammalian diversity.”

Two photos of a small brown mouse-like marsupial with a long tail and dark markings around its eyes, perched on a lichen-covered log against a black background.
Credit: Pedro Peloso

Researchers discovered 27 new animal species on an expedition in a different part of remote Peru earlier this year, including a shocking blob-headed fish, semi-aquatic moose, a different marsupial, a dwarf squirrel, a salamander, a bat, and much more.

“It’s a reminder of the critical importance of scientific exploration and conservation in areas like Río Abiseo,” Pavan concludes of her and her team’s discoveries.

Image credits: Photos by Pedro Peloso. Research by Silvia Pavan, Edson Abreu, Pamela Sánchez-Vendizú, and Robert Voss.

, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
extinct long lost echidna discovered trail camera footage Egg-Laying Mammal Thought to be Extinct Rediscovered on Trail Camera
Split image: Left - A catfish lying on a rock near water in daylight. Right - A small rodent sitting on a branch with green leaves and illuminated by moonlight in a dark setting. Scientists Photograph 27 Newly-Discovered Species Including ‘Blob-Headed Fish’
A group of orcas swims near the ocean surface. One orca appears to be breaching while another seems to be feeding on a large piece of prey. The water is calm and dark, highlighting the distinctive black and white patterns of the orcas. Drone Footage Shows Orcas Hunting and Eating Dusky Dolphins for First Time
Last Tasmanian Tiger Seen in Newly Colorized 1933 Footage
Discussion