GoPro Lit Hero Action Camera Aims to Capitalize on Trendy Retro Vibes

The GoPro Lit Hero is a new miniature lifestyle camera with a built-in light to help creators capture their favorite moments anywhere, at any time.

Announced alongside the GoPro Max2 and Fluid Pro AI gimbal, the Lit Hero aims to capitalize on the retro-look trends. At first glance, it resembles the latest GoPro Hero cameras. However, instead of a front display flanking the lens, the GoPro Lit Hero incorporates an LED array. Although users cannot see themselves on a front display while capturing self-facing photos or video, the Lit Hero does have a rear screen.

On the inside, the Lit Hero features a relatively small Type 1/2.8 image sensor. The 12-megapixel camera features a 15mm equivalent f/2.3 fixed lens and records 4Kp60 video. The Lit Hero records 16:9 and 4:3 video at a bit rate of up to 60Mbps.

In contrast, the $430 GoPro Hero13 Black has a 27-megapixel Type 1/1.9 image sensor and 12-39mm f/2.5 equivalent lens.

Like other GoPro cameras, the Lit Hero has a rugged, waterproof design. The camera is waterproof to a depth of 16 feet (just under five meters), and its front lens cover is easily replaceable in the event it gets damaged. GoPro notes that the Lit Hero features its Enduro battery technology, ensuring excellent battery life even in cold weather conditions.

“Our new Lit Hero camera enables fun ‘whatever, whenever’ 4K60 video and 12 megapixel photo capture with its built-in ‘retro-vibes’ light,” says GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

The compact Lit Hero camera is just under 57 millimeters (2.2 inches) wide and 48.4 millimeters (1.9 inches) tall. The camera weighs 93 grams (3.3 ounces) and works in conjunction with over 35 of GoPro’s mounts and accessories, including those designed to wear the camera on a hat or helmet, attach it to a selfie stick, and more.

The GoPro Lit Hero connects to GoPro’s Quik app, which can be used to apply the company’s acclaimed HyperSmooth video stabilization. The app is also used to quickly grab photos and videos from the camera to share on social media.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The GoPro Hero Lit is available to preorder now for $269.99, and it will begin shipping on October 21.

Image credits: GoPro