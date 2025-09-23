GoPro Lit Hero Action Camera Aims to Capitalize on Trendy Retro Vibes

Jeremy Gray

A black GoPro action camera with a prominent lens, built-in LED display, and blue GoPro logo is shown on a white background. The camera casts a soft shadow.

The GoPro Lit Hero is a new miniature lifestyle camera with a built-in light to help creators capture their favorite moments anywhere, at any time.

Announced alongside the GoPro Max2 and Fluid Pro AI gimbal, the Lit Hero aims to capitalize on the retro-look trends. At first glance, it resembles the latest GoPro Hero cameras. However, instead of a front display flanking the lens, the GoPro Lit Hero incorporates an LED array. Although users cannot see themselves on a front display while capturing self-facing photos or video, the Lit Hero does have a rear screen.

A close-up view of a GoPro action camera with a mounted LED light and the text "LIT HERO" on the side, featuring a black body and blue accents.

A close-up of a GoPro camera showing its screen, which displays two people smiling and posing for a selfie. The camera is black with blue accents and visible controls and icons on the screen.

On the inside, the Lit Hero features a relatively small Type 1/2.8 image sensor. The 12-megapixel camera features a 15mm equivalent f/2.3 fixed lens and records 4Kp60 video. The Lit Hero records 16:9 and 4:3 video at a bit rate of up to 60Mbps.

In contrast, the $430 GoPro Hero13 Black has a 27-megapixel Type 1/1.9 image sensor and 12-39mm f/2.5 equivalent lens.

A hand holding a waterproof action camera mounted on a floating handle, dripping with water above a dock, with a blurred red canoe and water in the background.

Like other GoPro cameras, the Lit Hero has a rugged, waterproof design. The camera is waterproof to a depth of 16 feet (just under five meters), and its front lens cover is easily replaceable in the event it gets damaged. GoPro notes that the Lit Hero features its Enduro battery technology, ensuring excellent battery life even in cold weather conditions.

“Our new Lit Hero camera enables fun ‘whatever, whenever’ 4K60 video and 12 megapixel photo capture with its built-in ‘retro-vibes’ light,” says GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

A person drives a bumper car at an indoor amusement park, holding the steering wheel with a camera attached. Bright, colorful lights blur in the background, capturing the motion and excitement of the ride.

The compact Lit Hero camera is just under 57 millimeters (2.2 inches) wide and 48.4 millimeters (1.9 inches) tall. The camera weighs 93 grams (3.3 ounces) and works in conjunction with over 35 of GoPro’s mounts and accessories, including those designed to wear the camera on a hat or helmet, attach it to a selfie stick, and more.

A GoPro camera sits on top of several old, colorful pool cue chalks labeled "Sure Shot" and "Pioneer," with a piece of blue chalk and a few broken bits scattered nearby on a wooden shelf.

The GoPro Lit Hero connects to GoPro’s Quik app, which can be used to apply the company’s acclaimed HyperSmooth video stabilization. The app is also used to quickly grab photos and videos from the camera to share on social media.

Sample Images

  

A woman wearing overalls and a white shirt takes a selfie while sliding down a colorful slide at an amusement park, smiling joyfully. Rides and a Ferris wheel are visible in the background.

A woman with curly hair and heart-shaped sunglasses smiles joyfully in front of a brightly lit Ferris wheel at night, creating a fun and festive carnival atmosphere.

Two people wearing rain jackets, one orange and one green, look down at the camera and smile, with raindrops visible on their jackets and hands reaching toward the lens. Trees and part of a building are in the background.

Four people roast marshmallows on long sticks over a campfire at night, with the fire illuminating their hands and the marshmallows. The background is dark, highlighting the warmth of the flames.

Five friends smile and flash peace signs, gathered in a circle and looking down at the camera against a dark background. Their faces are close together, radiating joy and togetherness.

Five friends smile and pose for a selfie on a lakeside dock, with water, lily pads, and trees in the background. The group appears joyful and playful, enjoying a day outdoors.

A smiling person in a yellow rain jacket with the hood up stands outdoors on a rainy day, with trees and a dark umbrella in the background. Raindrops are visible on the jacket.

Two people smiling and laughing at a brightly lit amusement park or carnival at night, with colorful lights and blurred rides in the background. The woman in front wears heart-shaped sunglasses.

Two people wearing sunglasses enjoy large ice cream cones at a brightly lit carnival at night, with colorful rides and game booths in the background.

Pricing and Availability

The GoPro Hero Lit is available to preorder now for $269.99, and it will begin shipping on October 21.

Image credits: GoPro

