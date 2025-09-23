GoPro Claims Only Its New Max2 360° Camera Captures True 8K Video

Jeremy Gray

A GoPro Max 2 action camera with a square black body, prominent fisheye lens, and blue "MAX 2" branding on the front, shown on a white background.

GoPro’s new Max2 360° camera combines Emmy Award-winning technology and 8K video capabilities. GoPro promises better resolution than the competition, easy-to-replace lenses, and professional workflow features.

The GoPro Max2 is a rugged, easy-to-use 360° camera designed to capture professional-quality photos and videos. GoPro claims its new camera is the only “True 8K 360 video capture camera on the market,” citing up to 21% higher resolution than the competition.

This claim refers to the fact that the Insta360 X5 360° 8K video is technically less than 8K resolution when compared to flat videos, as Insta360 details on its website. GoPro claims that the Insta360 X5 captures 7.27K 360° video, while the DJI Osmo 360 captures 7.42K video.

A camera on a tripod in a forest, with leaves and dirt exploding outward in a blur, creating a dramatic action effect. The scene is surrounded by green foliage and dappled sunlight.

“Max2 is the world’s best, most durable 360 camera — with its market leading True 8K video resolution, superior colors and overall image quality, industry-leading six microphone audio performance and convenient twist-off replaceable glass lenses,” says GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

GoPro Max2 captures 10-bit video, and advanced users can utilize GP-Log to maximize the camera’s dynamic range during post-processing. A new DaVinci Resolve plug-in will make it easier for creators to edit their GoPro Max2 footage for professional output as well. As for still images, the Max2 captures 29-megapixel photos using its two image sensors.

A person wearing a helmet with a mounted camera and reflective ski goggles smiles in a snowy outdoor setting; their face and beard are covered in snow. Pine trees are visible in the background.

A person in a red and gray jacket wears a chest-mounted action camera while holding ski poles, with a cloudy sky in the background.

The camera’s high-end 8K video capture tops out at 30p frame rates, while 5.6Kp60 and 4Kp100 video is also available for 2x and 3x slow-motion capture. All recording modes feature GoPro’s Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth technology, which is also included in single-lens video modes.

Speaking of single-lens capture, this offers 4Kp60 or 1080p60 recording using either the front or back lens. Each camera has a 180° field of view, enabling ultra-wide photo and video capture. There are also five “digital lens” options to adjust the field of view, albeit with image quality adjustments. Max HyperView offers the tallest field of view, while SuperView dials things down to reduce distortion. Ultra Wide is great for point-of-view capture and selfies, while wide and linear modes offer more natural-looking images.

A small, muddy action camera lies on wet rocks and dirt outdoors, surrounded by water and scattered stones.

A person partially submerged in water holds an action camera, surrounded by splashing droplets, with sunlight illuminating the scene.

A man outdoors by a pond holds a GoPro camera on a stick and an open case with wireless earbuds, with green grass and trees in the background.

Audio is essential, too, and the GoPro Max2 features an industry-leading six built-in microphones. The camera also works with wireless microphones, including Bluetooth earbuds and Apple AirPods. Ambisonic audio recreation will arrive via post-launch support.

The camera features specialized modes, including 360 TimeWarp, 360 Night Mode, and 360 Time Lapse. By using GoPro Labs, users can access many more settings and extensions, including 300Mbps bitrate recording, Dual-Hemisphere mode, 24p recording, advanced exposure features, a histogram, and more. GoPro Labs is a free beta software service where users can test out features that are in development.

A black action camera covered in snow and dangling icicles hangs suspended against a dark blue, wintry background with falling snow.

The Max2’s new low-profile, more aerodynamic design is waterproof and built for high-impact action sports. It is the only 360° camera with built-in GPS and includes an “Enduro” battery tailored for cold weather. The camera also includes twist-and-go replaceable lenses, ensuring that creators can always capture clear shots, even if their lens gets scratched or cracked. Lenses can be replaced without any special tools.

Sample Images

Four people ride dirt bikes, performing wheelies in sync on a dirt track under a clear sky, with the front wheels lifted high and casting shadows on the ground.

A bright blue classic car drives down a two-lane road surrounded by tall, green trees and lush foliage, with sunlight streaming through the leaves on a clear day.

A black hot air balloon floats over a vast, sandy desert landscape in early morning light, casting a large shadow below. The sky is clear and blue, and the scene appears peaceful and expansive.

A skier crashes in deep powder on a snowy mountain slope, with snow flying through the air and skis and legs visible against a bright blue sky. Rocky ridges and distant peaks are in the background.

A tiny planet view shows a person standing on a walkway between colorful, geometric buildings by the sea, with surrounding greenery, coastline, and distant hills under a blue sky.

A circular, tunnel-like view of a field filled with yellow and white daisies, with blue sky and clouds visible at the center, creating a surreal, vortex effect.

A person wearing sunglasses and flight gear pilots a glider over snow-covered mountain peaks on a sunny day, with blue sky reflected on the cockpit canopy.

A blue and white helicopter flies over a sandy coastline at sunset, with two people inside wearing headsets. The sun is low on the horizon, casting a golden glow over the ocean and dunes below.

A person is mid-air, flipping off a wooden dock into a lake on a sunny day, with others watching from the dock and lush hills in the background. The image is captured with a fisheye lens, creating a dramatic effect.

A person in a brown sweater and black shorts walks on a brick street between tall, distorted buildings with large windows, captured with a fisheye lens effect under a partly cloudy sky.

A person wearing a helmet and gear rides an orange dirt bike through a dry, grassy landscape with leafless trees and a dramatic sky, captured with a dynamic, swirling motion blur effect.

A German Shepherd standing on dry, rocky ground outdoors, holding a stick in its mouth, with hills and a blue sky with streaked clouds in the background.

A person in camouflage gear fly-fishing in a calm river, casting a fishing line with both hands, with trees and blue sky in the background. The perspective is from their point of view.

A skier in mid-action carves through fresh powder on a steep, snowy mountain slope, creating a spray of snow with distant snow-covered peaks and a clear sky in the background.

New Gimbal

The GoPro Max2 is launching alongside the Fluid Pro AI, a new subject tracking AI-powered gimbal built for GoPro cameras, smartphones, and point-and-shoot cameras that weigh up to 400 grams.

A person outdoors on a bridge films with a smartphone mounted on a handheld stabilizer; the background shows trees, a river, and mountains on a sunny day.

The three-axis gimbal has interchangeable mounts, forward and rear-facing AI subject tracking, an integrated fill light, and 18 hours of runtime.

The Fluid Pro AI will be available on October 21 for $229.99.

Pricing and Availability

The GoPro Max2 is available to preorder starting today for $499.99. The new 360° action camera will begin shipping on September 30.

The Max2 works alongside 16 mounts and accessories built specifically for GoPro’s 360° cameras, which are available separately.

Image credits: GoPro

