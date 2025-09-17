Wooden and Cutaway Leica Cameras Set to Fetch Thousands at Auction

Wetzlar Camera Auctions is set to take place on October 11, and it features both the pretty standard fare of unusual or limited edition Leica cameras from the company’s history of production runs, but this next auction also includes some lots that are not meant to be functional photographic tools — by design.

Wetzlar Camera Auctions is a well-known auction based in Wetzlar — the home of Leica — that promises the ability to both evaluate and describe high-quality camera collectibles from the past, mainly Leicas. That said, despite its main product offering and location, the auction house is unaffiliated with Leica.

PetaPixel has featured Wetzlar Camera Auctions in the past for some of its rarer and more valuable camera lots, but an upcoming auction in October features some items that can’t be used to capture any photos, and never have been able to.

For example, a limited edition (only 500 were produced) Leica M7 Titan that has been affixed to a display base is expected to fetch between €20,000 and €25,000. While it is a camera, it was released in 2004 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Leica M.

This particular model was given to the then CEO of Leica Hanns-Peter Cohn, which can be seen via the engraving on the top of the camera, which reads “Hanns-Peter Cohn 1999-2004.” It is equipped with a cutaway model Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH, likely produced to show the inner construction of the lens (which many manufacturers do at special events). This camera was not meant to be used as a photographic tool and will likely only retain its value if it remains affixed to the Leica-produced stand.

On a similar note, a “very rare” original factory cutaway version of the Leica M6 (in black) is also up for auction, and it includes a sliced-in-half TRI-Elmar-M 28-35-50mm f/4 ASPH. lens. This is, again, not designed to be used as a camera and is expected to fetch between €4,500 and €5,000.

Carrying on the theme of demonstration models, a demo unit of the Leica TRI-Elmar-M 28-35-50mm f/4 ASPH. from 2004 is also available and is expected to go for between €3,000 and €3,500.

Finally, and perhaps the best example of the theme here, is a Leicaflex Wood Model. It is, as it sounds, a fully wooden, inoperable “design study” of the Leicaflex MKII, circa 1964. It isn’t even in particularly good condition (rated B), but is still expected to fetch between €5,000 and €6,000.

There are hundreds of lots available at this auction, including those above, with some expected to sell for considerably more. The most valuable item up for auction is an original Leica MP of which only about 140 were produced in the black paint version on offer here. This one was delivered to New York on July 22nd, 1957, and comes with Summilux 50 mm f/1.4 black paint, black paint finished Leicavit MP, and original carrying strap. It is expected to sell for between €350,000 and €450,000.

Image credits: Wetzlar Camera Auctions