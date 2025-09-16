High-Energy Hyperlapse Takes a Tour Through the Stunning City of Valencia

Timelapse photographer Kirill Neiezhmakov has turned his attention to Valencia, using clever transitions to tell the story of the Spanish city.

“This project is a visual journey that seamlessly flies between the city’s futuristic architecture and its ancient, historic soul,” Neiezhmakov tells PetaPixel.

“The core concept is a ‘fiery flight’ — a high-energy journey that uses morphing transitions to erase the boundaries between eras.”

Neiezhmakov says his goal was to “make centuries feel like seconds” to tell the story of a city that “exists in two eras at once.”

The film was shot over three intense days in late June 2024 as part of Neiezhmakov’s larger solo journey across Europe. Working through the Mediterranean heat, Neiezhmakov used a folding bicycle to navigate the city.

“All my equipment was in one big backpack, including the tripods strapped to it, so everything was on my shoulders,” Neiezhmakov tells Timelapse Robot.

“It wasn’t light, but definitely easier than walking with it all day. If I needed to stop for a shoot, I would simply lock the bike and then walk a bit with the backpack.”

Neiezhmakov chose a “fully manual, classic approach” to the short film. “Every single hyperlapse sequence was created frame-by-frame, by physically moving my tripods step-by-step,” he explains.

“The ultra-smooth movements were achieved in-camera using a Vertecfoto geared head for precise, incremental adjustments. This painstaking process, while demanding, results in an organic and tangible sense of motion that I believe automated tools cannot fully replicate. It’s a testament to the power of patience and traditional craft.”

Neiezhmakov used a Canon EOS R along with a Canon 5D Mark III in tandem with an array of lenses, including a Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM, Sigma 100–400mm f/5–6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary, Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift, and Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL.

To edit, Neiezhmakov used Adobe After Effects, Lightroom Classic, and LRTimelapse.

Neiezhmakov has previously made hyperlapse videos of Rome, Vienna, Amsterdam, and Singapore. More of his work can be found on his YouTube and Facebook.

Image credits: Photographs by Kirill Neiezhmakov