The Finalists of the 2025 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards

Matt Growcoot
A collage of three scenes: a crowd surfing man at an outdoor concert, a person surrounded by musical instruments and gear in a cluttered room, and a woman onstage singing passionately in the rain.
Photo credit: Thomas Ranner, Jordan Curtis Hughes, and Pupat Chenaksara.

The world-famous Abbey Road Studios has announced the nominees for its 2025 Music Photography Awards.

Described as the only global music photography awards, the competition received over 20,000 entries from 30 different countries.

Famous faces grace many of the photos, including Chappell Roan, Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Tyler the Creator, Pulp, The 1975, Maggie Rogers, Fontaines D.C., Doja Cat, and Burna Boy.

Portrait

A man with curly hair plays an acoustic guitar on a rooftop overlooking subway tracks, with a silver train passing by and graffiti-covered buildings in the background.
Adam Amram. | Photo by Alec Castillo
A woman with dark hair leans on a wooden gate, surrounded by green foliage, under a clear blue sky with a few clouds. She wears a brown jacket and looks thoughtfully into the distance.
Kayla Grace. | Photo by Aliec Backham
A man with curly hair eats at a restaurant table, holding a fork to his mouth. Green vegetables and plates of food are in front of him. Another person is partially visible, reaching for food. The setting is bright and colorful.
Benny Blanco. | Photo by Annie Noelker
Two people sit in the back seat of a car at night. One wears dark clothes and a beanie, looking at the other, who is dressed in a suit with a pink mask covering their face. "CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS" is written on the foggy rear window.
Central Cee. | Photo by Lauren Luxenberg
A person wearing a black hoodie stands in front of a vintage "HOTEL" sign outdoors, with a blue sky and hills in the background.
Donna Missal. | Photo by Muriel Margaret

Music Moment of the Year supported by Outernet

A performer in a colorful costume poses on an outdoor stage with one arm raised, in front of a large crowd and a city skyline under a partly cloudy sky.
Chappell Roan. | Photo by Josh Druding
A woman in a black lace dress and veil stands behind a man in a black helmet, with her hands on his shoulders. They are in front of a crowd holding up phones and lights at what appears to be a concert.
Lana Del Rey. | Photo by Kirby Gladstein
A black and white photo of a band performing on stage in a grand, ornate theater filled with a large, cheering audience; dramatic lighting highlights the intricate ceiling and enthusiastic crowd.
Pulp. | Photo by Lauren Krohn
A black and white photo of a large, circular stadium filled with a crowd at a concert. Spotlights shine on a performer standing at the center of a circular stage, surrounded by confetti and cheering fans.
Burna Boy. | Photo by Michael Tubes
A performer in a wet white outfit crouches dramatically on stage, gripping a microphone and singing passionately in heavy rain.
Charli XCX. | Photo by Pupat Chenaksara

Festivals

A large crowd at an outdoor music festival with a person crowd surfing above the audience. The photo is in black and white, and the stage and towers are visible in the background.
Festival d’été de Québec – J Balvin. | Photo by Inès Ziouane
A skateboarder performs a high jump trick off a ramp as a woman sings into a microphone and a man sits nearby; a crowd and festival flags fill the background under a cloudy sky.
Maria Iskariot. | Photo by Tone Verswijvel
A person wearing a pink shirt, white cap, and white pants lies on their back in thick mud, arms and legs spread out, with mud covering much of their body. People stand nearby on the muddy ground.
Enter Shikari at Download Festival. | Photo by Jez Pennington
A burning electric guitar lies on an outdoor concert stage, with a large cheering crowd and stadium lights visible in the background under a bright sky.
No Values Festival. | Photo by Jacob R. Mulka
A man in a red shirt and hat is crowd surfing above a cheering audience at an outdoor music festival, with a large stage and bright blue sky in the background.
Man in crowd at Nova Festival. | Photo by Thomas Ranner

Live Music

Two performers are on stage against a vibrant red and orange background. The person in front has dreadlocks flying, wearing a white tank top and gloves, holding a microphone with arms wide open. The person in back has arms raised.
Channel Tres. | Photo by Adam Hicks
A performer in a dramatic, long, white, shaggy costume stands surrounded by dancers in similar outfits, all reaching towards the center under theatrical lighting on stage.
Doja Cat. | Photo by Greg Noire
A woman in a flowing dress holds a microphone and dances energetically on a stage, illuminated by spotlight, with an audience cheering in the background. The image is in black and white.
Maggie Rogers. | Photo by Nicole Mago
Three women in elegant, vintage-style dresses perform on stage with bright orange backlighting; one plays a keytar, one plays an electric guitar, and one kneels at the center, facing away from the camera.
The Last Dinner Party. | Photo by Phoebe Fox
Two musicians perform on an outdoor stage in front of a large crowd, with one kneeling and the other lying down. The Sydney Opera House is visible in the background. The image is in black and white.
MAY A. | Photo by Ruby Boland

Judges Choice

A black-and-white photo of twelve women, all wearing dark suits with similar hairstyles, arranged in three rows. The woman in the center wears a pinstriped suit and sits confidently, while the others surround her closely.
Doechii. | Photo by Elliot Hensford
A lively group of people dance closely together at a crowded party. They are smiling, laughing, and appear to be enjoying the music, with drinks in hand and colorful outfits. The atmosphere is joyful and energetic.
Photo by Fanny Viguier
A person in a suit with a high flat-top hairstyle wears a shiny black mask. The word "CHROMAKOPIA" appears in bold green letters at the top, with smaller text below. The image has a vintage, high-contrast style.
Tyler, the Creator. | Photo by Luis Perez
A silhouette of a person stands with legs apart and hands on hips, backlit by bright light, creating dramatic shadows and a blue, smoky atmosphere.
Doja Cat. | Photo by Michael Drummond
A person with messy, voluminous gray hair and dramatic makeup is shown in profile against a blue and white blurred background, wearing a dark shirt.
Robert Smith. | Photo by Phoebe Fox
A close-up of a hand holding a guitar pick between the thumb and index finger against a white background.
Nile Rogers. | Photo by Platon
A person with short, bright red hair leans against a train window, looking outside. Their face is partially reflected in the glass, and sunlight streams in, illuminating their expression.
Fontance D.C. | Photo by Pooneh Ghana
A person with short brown hair and a star sticker on their cheek holds a bouquet of pink and yellow flowers, standing against a dark background while looking directly at the camera.
Fontance D.C. | Photo by Pooneh Ghana
A man sits on a red couch playing an acoustic guitar, making a funny face. Around him are a laptop, a phone, and a tissue box. The room has wooden panels, a white chair, and a red rotary phone on a side table.
Lewis Misch. | Photo by Reuben Bastienne
A performer wearing a metallic dress and arm warmers plays a tambourine on stage under dramatic blue and purple lighting.
Lucia and the Best Boys. | Photo by Ronan Park

Making Music

A woman wearing headphones stands in front of a microphone in a recording studio, looking down as she prepares to sing. The image is in black and white.
Christmas Kwon – 18 Fevers. | Photo by Blair Kitchener
A person sits on a couch playing a Casio keyboard, surrounded by guitars, music equipment, food containers, and drinks, in a cluttered, creative studio space.
Matty Healy of The 1975. | Photo by Jordan Curtis
Black and white photo of a music studio with a large speaker in the foreground and a person standing in a soundproof booth singing or speaking into a microphone in the background.
Inhaler. | Photo by Lewis Evans
A person sits on a bench in a locker room, playing an acoustic guitar. They are surrounded by rows of lockers and appear to be lost in thought. The image is black and white.
Maggie Rogers. | Photo by Nicole Mago
A person with curly hair sits in a dimly lit music studio, playing an acoustic guitar in front of a large audio mixing console, surrounded by speakers, cables, and studio equipment.
Jimmi Herbert. | Photo by Olly Bromidge

All 40 photos from the eight open categories are on display at Outernet’s Now Pop One venue in London, where visitors can view the nominees’ photographs from September 19 to 23.

Voting for Music Moment of the Year is also open on the MPA website until September 23, giving fans
across the globe the chance to participate in the awards.

To vote for the entries, head to the Abbey Road Music Photography website.

