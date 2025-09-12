The Finalists of the 2025 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards

The world-famous Abbey Road Studios has announced the nominees for its 2025 Music Photography Awards.

Described as the only global music photography awards, the competition received over 20,000 entries from 30 different countries.

Famous faces grace many of the photos, including Chappell Roan, Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Tyler the Creator, Pulp, The 1975, Maggie Rogers, Fontaines D.C., Doja Cat, and Burna Boy.

Portrait

Music Moment of the Year supported by Outernet

Festivals

Live Music

Judges Choice

Making Music

All 40 photos from the eight open categories are on display at Outernet’s Now Pop One venue in London, where visitors can view the nominees’ photographs from September 19 to 23.

Voting for Music Moment of the Year is also open on the MPA website until September 23, giving fans

across the globe the chance to participate in the awards.

To vote for the entries, head to the Abbey Road Music Photography website.