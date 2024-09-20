Diver in a Swirl of Marine Life is One of the Best Photos of the Year

Freediver Ben Yavar’s captivating photograph, depicting a swirling mass of marine life, has earned him the prestigious title of “Nature Photographer of the Year” in the professional division of the 2024 International Photography Awards.

The International Photography Awards (IPA) is renowned for its annual global competition, which attracts professional, amateur, and student photographers from around the world. This competition is one of the most popular in the photography industry today.

The Nature category of the competition focuses on photography that highlights the beauty of natural elements, including landscapes, wildlife, plants, and close-up shots of natural scenes and textures.

Captured on April 21st, 2023, this underwater photograph showcases a massive school of sardines encircling a freediver. Freediving, the art of diving underwater without any breathing equipment, particularly in deep waters, demands exceptional skill and precision. Successfully freediving while managing a camera is a remarkable human accomplishment. In this instance, the photographer employed a Sony a7 IV full frame mirrorless camera paired with a Sony FE 12-24mm F4 G lens, encased in a Sea Frogs Underwater Housing. Yavar shares this breathtaking image on Instagram, captioning it, “The day I photographed an encounter from another dimension.”

Yavar’s entry is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Photographing sardines is such an incredible experience. They can create the most astonishing and unique forms. I love how, in this photo, the sardines appear to be either welcoming the freediver or swallowing him—depending on your perspective.”

Jury member Dan Rubin remarks, “This swirl of marine life resembles more the gaping mouth of a colossal creature devouring the diver than a mere school of sardines. It’s surrealism in nature at its finest.”

Yavar’s photograph will be featured in the IPA Annual Book of Photography, a significant accolade in the world of nature photography.

The International Photography Awards is an initiative of the Lucie Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to honoring master photographers, discovering and nurturing emerging talent, and promoting the appreciation of photography globally. The annual programming of the Lucie Foundation is primarily funded through the International Photography Awards, with its signature event being the illustrious Lucie Awards.

Image credits: Benjamin Yavar, Nature Photographer Of the Year Awards