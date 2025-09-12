Atomos’ Redesigned Shinobi 7 RX HDMI Monitor Is Super Bright

A black Atomos monitor with two antennas displays an image of two toucans with colorful beaks perched on a branch against a blue background.

Atomos announced the Shinobi 7 RX Monitor today at IBC in Amsterdam, bringing a new super-bright HDR 7-inch monitor to the high-end video market.

The Shinobi 7 RX features a big 7-inch HDR screen that peaks at 2,200 nits of brightness, plenty for monitoring in bright, outdoor environments. The new model, which replaces the Shinobi 7, slots in alongside the entry-level five-inch Shinobi Go and the 5-inch Shinobi II in Atomos’ lineup.

Three portable monitors with screens displaying vibrant images—a pair of toucans, a smiling person in green, and a person in blue clothing—are set against a bright green background. Two monitors have antennas.
The Atomos Shinobi family from left to right: Shinobi 7 RX, Shinobi II, and Shinobi Go

The touchscreen enables touch focus on supported camera models, and the Shinobi 7 RX features monitoring support functions such as false color, anamorphic desqueeze, waveform, vector, histogram, zoom, frame guides, 3D LUT support, and more.

The camera control interface features an exposure triangle, so directors can easily tweak lens aperture, shutter speed, and ISO through the large touchscreen. The Shinobi 7 RX controls a host of cameras from major manufacturers over USB-C, including models from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, and Sony.

A close-up of a camera screen shows a street market scene with people walking between clothing stalls. A finger is adjusting camera settings, including ISO 250, f/4.5 aperture, and 1/125 shutter speed.

“With immediate and responsive access to these settings, getting perfect exposure on the 2200nit HDR monitor is a breeze, especially when used in combination with Atomos’ powerful monitoring tools. These include EL Zone/ARRI false color, histogram, waveform, zebra, focus peaking and zoom,” Atomos promises.

The Shinobi 7 RX includes both HDMI 2.0 and 3G-SDI connections and USB-C. The monitor can also be powered via dual NP-F batteries. The HDMI 2.0 port supports up to 4Kp60 video feeds, and the SDI supports 1080p60. The device also supports eight-channel, 24-bit audio input via SDI.

Rear view of an Atomos device showing ports and slots, including two battery compartments, HDMI and SDI connectors, DC input, a USB-C port, and branding at the bottom left.

As for wireless connectivity, the Shinobi 7 RX features 5GHz Wi-Fi, allowing it to receive signals from Atomos TX or RTSP H.264 streaming devices.

“With Shinobi 7 RX we have taken everything people loved about the original Shinobi 7 and made it better,” says Atomos CEO Peter Barber. “It has been one of our most popular monitors and we wanted to bring across the powerful camera control features that were first introduced with Shinobi II.”

“We have also added high quality wireless video monitoring, making Shinobi 7 RX a perfect companion for our Atomos TX RX wireless monitoring system. Whether you mount an Atomos TX directly to the camera, or loop out from a Ninja recorder, you can now monitor wirelessly on set with multiple Shinobi 7 RX units. And with up to 4 wireless video destinations per Atomos TX monitoring transmitter, your director and your client can each have their own dedicated view. It is a versatile, rugged, super bright monitor that we are very proud to deliver,” Barber adds.

Pricing and Availability

The Atomos Shinobi 7 RX will begin shipping in October for $799.

Buy the Atomos Shinobi 7 RX new on Amazon.comBuy the Atomos Shinobi 7 RX used on KEH.com

Image credits: Atomos

