Atomos Shinobi Go HDMI Monitor Gives Creators a Bigger Screen

Australian video equipment company Atomos announced the Shinobi Go Monitor, a compact, slim, and affordable HDR monitor for hybrid photographers and content creators.

Atomos promises that the new Shinobi Go offers many of the same features the company introduced in its Shinobi II monitor last year, albeit at a lower price. The Shinobi Go sports a five-inch Full HD (1,920 by 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD that promises HDR compatibility thanks to its 1,500-nit peak brightness.

The Shinobi Go offers many of the same high-end monitoring features, including false color, zebra display, histogram, waveform, and vectorscope monitoring. However, the new monitor lacks some of the Shinobi II’s functionality, including direct camera control, touch-to-focus, and EL Zone. The latter two features were added to the Shinobi II last October via a free firmware update.

Per Atomos, the Shinobi Go is made specifically with photographers in mind.

“Shinobi Go is designed for people who either do not need camera control or own a camera that supports it. It offers a high-quality, daylight viewable monitor at an affordable price,” says Atomos CEO Jeromy Young. “Priced at just $249 excluding sales taxes, Shinobi Go provides exactly what photographers and videographers need without compromising on quality, despite its lower cost. And it comes from a brand trusted by professionals worldwide.”

The monitor connects to the user’s camera via HDMI or USB-C and can be powered either over USB-C or by using Sony NP-F type batteries (sold separately). The Shinobi Go ships with a locking connector adapter for its ports, and when used alongside Atomos locking cables, which are sold separately, the device promises to avoid accidental disconnections.

The Atomos Shinobi Go features a slim form factor; it is 151 by 91.5 by 20.8 millimeters (5.9 by 3.6 by 0.8 inches). The monitor weighs just 210 grams (7.4 ounces). This is the same size and weight as the Shinobi II, so the two monitors support the same accessories, including the same sun hood, batteries, cables, and rigging attachments. Atomos says this adds to the new monitor’s convenience for photographers and videographers.

Pricing and Availability

The Atomos Shinobi Go monitor is available to order now for $249 and is expected to begin shipping in mid-March.

Image credits: Atomos