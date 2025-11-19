Atomos Ninja TX Series Now Offers Much More Camera Control

Atomos has introduced a significant new firmware update that adds full camera control to the CFexpress-based Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX monitor-recorders. Announced at InterBEE 2025, the update allows filmmakers to adjust key camera functions directly from the monitor’s touchscreen interface, offering a more streamlined and ergonomic workflow on set.

The 12.2.0 firmware update unlocks camera control via the Ninja TX series’ USB-C ports, enabling supported cameras from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Z CAM, and other manufacturers to interface directly with the monitor. Instead of navigating small physical controls or deep camera menus, operators can now adjust exposure settings, trigger recording, and work from more flexible positions, which Atomos touts as an advantage when rigs are mounted in hard-to-reach spots.

Features accessible through the new control interface include start/stop recording, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance adjustments. Atomos says the functionality builds on the well-received controls introduced in its Shinobi II and Shinobi 7 RX monitors, but benefits from the Ninja TX line’s faster onboard processing and Linux-based operating system.

“The superior Ninja TX series onboard computer processing and Linux operating system give us the power to innovate faster and deliver more features to creators,” says Atomos CEO Peter Barber.

Barber adds that the free update makes the setup “easier than ever to adjust camera settings, start shooting, and stay focused on the story, not the gear.”

Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX Specs

Both the Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX feature a 5-inch (12.7 centimeters), 1500-nit HDR touchscreen and include advanced monitoring tools such as EL Zone™, waveform, vectorscope, and focus peaking. The units record to CFexpress Type B cards or external USB-C SSDs, supporting formats including Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx, and H.265/H.264 for flexible post-production workflows.

The Ninja TX GO targets users who primarily need HDMI input, offering RAW recording up to 6K at 30 fps. The more advanced Ninja TX, released earlier this year, adds SDI I/O and AirGlu wireless timecode syncing, and expands recording capabilities to 8K at 30 fps.

Both models also include built-in Wi-Fi for camera-to-cloud workflows and come with 20GB of free cloud storage. Users can upload footage directly to ATOMOSphere, Frame.io, and Dropbox, or stream via NDI 6/HX3.

Pricing and Availability

Firmware version 12.2.0 is available now as a free over-the-air update for both the Ninja TX GO and Ninja TX.

Image credits: Atomos