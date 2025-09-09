The OM System 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro Flexes the Strength of Micro Four Thirds

OM System has announced the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro, featuring a massive full-frame equivalent zoom of 100-400mm while maintaining a fast f/2.8 aperture, all in a compact and lightweight lens body.

The speed of the lens is great for low-light shooting or for maintaining a shallow depth of field, but because the lens is compatible with OM System teleconverters, photographers can extend up to 800mm equivalent zoom and still retain a maximum f/5.6 aperture. The strength of this lens is tied directly to the Micro Four Thirds format, which allows for much more compact optics. For example, Canon offers a 100-300mm f/2.8, which, while excellent, is massive, weighs 2,650 grams, and has 100mm less throw. By comparison, this OM System lens weighs 1,075 grams.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro features a construction of 21 elements arranged into 13 groups, including a large-diameter EDA lens and two super ED lenses, which OM System says reduces flares and color bleeding across the entire zoom range while at the same time retaining “superb” resolution at the edges of the image.

Beyond that, the company says that its new ZERO (Zuiko Extra low Reflection Optical) Coating II effectively suppresses ghosts and flares in backlit conditions, which provides sharp, clear images. The lens also has an inner zooming system, which minimizes center of gravity changes while zooming, and the focusing system is driven by a high-speed system that supports up to 50 frames per second.

The lens has surprisingly good closer focusing of 0.78 meters (30.7 inches) across all zoom ranges, while tele-macro shooting is possible with a maximum image magnification of 0.5x equivalent and 1x magnification when using a 2x teleconverter.

As expected, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro is compatible with the company’s 5-axis sync image stabilization, which combines an optic’s stabilization with an attached camera’s in-body stabilization. The result is stabilization of up to seven stops at a 400mm equivalent, which OM System says is the world’s highest mark.

As is expected of OM System, the 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro is IP53 splash and dust proof and freeze-proof down to -10 degrees Celsius. The lens barrel is also treated with a heat-resistant coating, which, compared to a typically black lens, reflects infrared rays and keeps the temperature inside the lens from rising too high even in extremely hot weather.

Below are a few images captured with the lens, courtesy of OM System:

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro lens will be available on October 3, 2025, for $3699.99.