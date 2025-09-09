The OM System 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro Flexes the Strength of Micro Four Thirds

Jaron Schneider

A person stands outdoors at sunset, holding a camera with a large telephoto lens, surrounded by tall grass and silhouetted against the bright sky.

OM System has announced the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro, featuring a massive full-frame equivalent zoom of 100-400mm while maintaining a fast f/2.8 aperture, all in a compact and lightweight lens body.

Buy the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro new on Amazon.comBuy the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro used on KEH.com

The speed of the lens is great for low-light shooting or for maintaining a shallow depth of field, but because the lens is compatible with OM System teleconverters, photographers can extend up to 800mm equivalent zoom and still retain a maximum f/5.6 aperture. The strength of this lens is tied directly to the Micro Four Thirds format, which allows for much more compact optics. For example, Canon offers a 100-300mm f/2.8, which, while excellent, is massive, weighs 2,650 grams, and has 100mm less throw. By comparison, this OM System lens weighs 1,075 grams.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro features a construction of 21 elements arranged into 13 groups, including a large-diameter EDA lens and two super ED lenses, which OM System says reduces flares and color bleeding across the entire zoom range while at the same time retaining “superb” resolution at the edges of the image.

A large white telephoto camera lens with black rubber grip rings, multiple switches, and a tripod mounting collar. The lens has a wide front element and is designed for professional photography.

Beyond that, the company says that its new ZERO (Zuiko Extra low Reflection Optical) Coating II effectively suppresses ghosts and flares in backlit conditions, which provides sharp, clear images. The lens also has an inner zooming system, which minimizes center of gravity changes while zooming, and the focusing system is driven by a high-speed system that supports up to 50 frames per second.

The lens has surprisingly good closer focusing of 0.78 meters (30.7 inches) across all zoom ranges, while tele-macro shooting is possible with a maximum image magnification of 0.5x equivalent and 1x magnification when using a 2x teleconverter.

As expected, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro is compatible with the company’s 5-axis sync image stabilization, which combines an optic’s stabilization with an attached camera’s in-body stabilization. The result is stabilization of up to seven stops at a 400mm equivalent, which OM System says is the world’s highest mark.

A professional DSLR camera with a large white telephoto lens rests on wet rocks beside a stream, with water droplets visible on the camera and lens.

As is expected of OM System, the 50-200mm f/2.8 IS Pro is IP53 splash and dust proof and freeze-proof down to -10 degrees Celsius. The lens barrel is also treated with a heat-resistant coating, which, compared to a typically black lens, reflects infrared rays and keeps the temperature inside the lens from rising too high even in extremely hot weather.

A professional camera with a large telephoto lens rests on rippled sand, casting a long shadow in the warm sunlight.

Below are a few images captured with the lens, courtesy of OM System:

A person with long hair is kiteboarding on the ocean, wearing a wetsuit and harness, creating a splash of water as they glide past the shoreline. The photo is taken from the sandy beach in the foreground.

A small sandpiper stands on a sandy, reflective shoreline with its reflection visible in the water. The background is bright and softly blurred, highlighting the bird.

Three orange and black butterflies are in flight and perched on purple thistle flowers, while a bumblebee visits a blossom. The background is dark and blurred, highlighting the insects.

A large brown bear walks on sand with two bear cubs following closely behind, with a blurred forest and mountain background.

A cheetah walks through grassy plains at sunset, bathed in warm golden light with a blurred tree in the background.

A deer stands alert in a clearing surrounded by dense, green forest with mist hanging in the air, creating a tranquil, natural scene.

A single orange daisy with water droplets on its petals stands tall against a smooth, blurred green background.

A puffin with orange feet and a colorful beak is flying with its wings spread wide against a blurred, cloudy background.

A silhouette of a bear walking along a beach at sunset, with golden light reflecting off the water and dramatic clouds in the sky.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm F2.8 IS Pro lens will be available on October 3, 2025, for $3699.99.

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Olympus Unveils the 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3 Lens with 16.6x Zoom
Four camera lenses floating against a vibrant, cosmic background with colorful explosions of blue, red, and green nebula-like effects. The Best Lenses for Micro Four Thirds Cameras in 2025
OM System Adds New 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II and 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS Lenses
OM Digital Launches the M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro Lens
Discussion