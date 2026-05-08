The Best Deals on Lenses for Every Major Mount

Spring often brings a wave of lens promotions, but this week’s deals stand out for the sheer range of systems included. From compact APS-C zooms to flagship telephoto glass, several major mounts are seeing meaningful discounts right now, including Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, L-Mount, and Micro Four Thirds.

What makes this week especially interesting is the mix of practical everyday lenses and high-end professional optics. There are lightweight travel zooms sitting alongside exotic super-telephotos, while several fast constant-aperture zooms are also seeing rare discounts. For photographers planning summer travel, wildlife trips, or event work, this week’s sales offer a broad cross-section of lenses at noticeably lower prices.

This week’s deals are organized by mount, with lenses ordered from the shortest focal length to the longest within each section.

Canon RF Mount

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

Canon’s flagship ultra-wide RF zoom remains a go-to option for landscape, architecture, and event shooters. The fast f/2.8 aperture helps in low light while maintaining flexibility across the zoom range. Optical stabilization adds additional versatility for handheld shooting. Now priced at $2,299, it’s $300 off.

Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens

This compact ultra-wide zoom offers a lighter and more affordable alternative within the RF lineup. It is well-suited for travel and everyday shooting while still maintaining a bright f/2.8 aperture. The smaller size makes it particularly appealing for portable kits. Currently available for $1,049, down from $1,249.

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

The RF 24-70mm remains one of Canon’s core professional zooms, balancing versatility with strong optical performance. It covers everything from wide-angle scenes to portraits, making it a staple for weddings, events, and commercial work. Image stabilization adds flexibility for handheld shooting. Now priced at $2,399, reflecting a $200 savings.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

Canon’s RF 70-200mm combines fast aperture performance with a relatively compact design for its class. It is widely used for sports, portraits, and event photography. The optical stabilization system helps maintain handheld usability at longer focal lengths. Currently available for $2,799, down from $2,999.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens

This cinema-oriented version of Canon’s 70-200mm lens is designed for hybrid creators, blending still-photography performance with video-focused refinements. It supports powered zoom accessories and improved video handling. The white finish aligns it visually with Canon’s professional telephoto lineup. Now priced at $3,099, reflecting a $200 discount.

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Lens

Canon’s RF macro lens combines close-focus capability with portrait-friendly compression. It is popular among macro shooters, product photographers, and hybrid creators looking for versatility. The stabilization system helps maintain sharpness during handheld close-up work. Currently priced at $1,149, down from $1,349.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens

This telephoto zoom has become a favorite among wildlife and outdoor photographers thanks to its broad focal range and relatively portable size. It balances reach with flexibility, making it practical for travel and field work. Optical stabilization further supports handheld use. Now available for $2,799, reflecting a $300 savings.

Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM Lens

The RF 135mm delivers classic portrait compression paired with a fast f/1.8 aperture. It is designed for photographers seeking shallow depth of field and strong subject separation. Image stabilization adds flexibility in lower light environments. Currently priced at $2,099, down from $2,399.

Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens

Canon’s long-range RF zoom pushes deep into super-telephoto territory while remaining relatively approachable compared to dedicated primes. It is aimed at wildlife, birding, and outdoor sports photographers. The extended reach makes it especially appealing for distant subjects. Now priced at $2,049, reflecting a $200 discount.

Sony E Mount

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens

Sigma’s compact APS-C zoom has become one of the most popular everyday options for Sony E users. It combines a constant f/2.8 aperture with a lightweight design, making it good for travel and daily photography. The smaller footprint keeps it highly portable. Currently available for $584, down from $659.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD Lens

Tamron’s APS-C standard zoom expands the focal range beyond traditional 24-70mm equivalents while maintaining a bright aperture throughout. Built-in stabilization helps improve handheld performance. It remains a flexible all-around option for hybrid creators. Now priced at $599, reflecting a $100 savings.

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II Lens

Sony’s second-generation ultra-wide GM zoom refines one of the company’s flagship lenses with a lighter design and improved optics. It is aimed at professionals working in landscape, architecture, and event photography. The constant f/2.8 aperture supports low-light shooting. Currently available for $2,398, down from $2,598.

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens

Sigma’s updated 24-70mm Art lens delivers professional-grade versatility at a lower price than many first-party alternatives. It is designed for photographers who need strong optical performance across a broad focal range. The refreshed version also reduces size and weight. Now priced at $1,219, reflecting a $100 discount.

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens

This fast, wide-angle prime is aimed at photographers seeking shallow depth of field and strong low-light performance. It works particularly well for environmental portraiture and astrophotography. The Art series design prioritizes optical quality over compactness. Currently available for $599, down from $879.

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports Lens

Sigma’s Sports-series telephoto zoom balances professional performance with a more accessible price point. It is built for sports, wildlife, and event photography while maintaining a constant f/2.8 aperture. Optical stabilization helps support handheld shooting. Now priced at $1,549, reflecting a $100 savings.

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II Lens

Sony’s flagship telephoto zoom lens remains one of the company’s most popular professional lenses. It combines fast autofocus, strong optics, and reduced weight compared to the original generation. The lens remains a core option for sports and event shooters. Currently priced at $2,898, down from $3,098.

Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS Lens with 1.4x Teleconverter Kit

This bundle combines Sony’s versatile wildlife zoom with a teleconverter for extended reach. It is designed for outdoor photographers who need flexibility without having to switch to a large prime lens. The included teleconverter expands shooting options further. Now available for $3,096, reflecting a $347 discount.

Fujifilm X Mount

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens

Sigma’s compact standard zoom brings an affordable constant-aperture option to Fujifilm X users. It is designed for portability while still covering a flexible focal range for daily photography. The lightweight build makes it especially travel-friendly. Currently priced at $584, down from $659.

Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Lens

Fujifilm’s professional telephoto zoom remains one of the flagship lenses within the X system. It delivers a full-frame equivalent range popular for portraits, sports, and events. Optical stabilization helps extend handheld usability. Now available for $1,699, reflecting a $200 discount.

Fujifilm XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

This telephoto zoom offers substantial reach in a relatively compact package, making it appealing for wildlife and travel photography. Weather resistance adds durability for outdoor use. The broad focal range increases flexibility in the field. Currently priced at $849, down from $949.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD Lens

Tamron’s super-telephoto zoom brings long-range reach to Fujifilm X shooters. It is aimed at wildlife, aviation, and sports photography while remaining more portable than traditional super-telephoto primes. Optical stabilization supports handheld work at longer focal lengths. Now available for $1,199, reflecting a $300 savings.

L-Mount

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4 Lens with UV Filter Kit

This ultra-wide L-Mount zoom is designed for landscapes, interiors, and video work. The constant f/4 aperture helps maintain consistent exposure throughout the zoom range. Panasonic’s S Pro line emphasizes optical quality and durability. Currently priced at $1,148, down from $1,695.

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens

Panasonic’s professional standard zoom is designed as a core workhorse lens for the L-Mount ecosystem. It combines a fast aperture with broad versatility for both photography and video production. The rugged construction supports demanding professional use. Now available for $1,948, reflecting a $200 discount.

Panasonic Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 Lens

This compact prime offers a lightweight and affordable portrait option within the Lumix S lineup. The fast aperture supports shallow depth of field and low-light shooting. Its smaller design also makes it appealing for travel kits. Currently priced at $348, down from $498.

Panasonic Lumix S 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 Macro O.I.S. Lens

This telephoto zoom combines extended reach with close-focus capability, adding versatility for travel and outdoor photography. Optical stabilization helps maintain handheld usability throughout the zoom range. The macro functionality further expands creative possibilities. Now available for $998, reflecting a $200 savings.

Nikon Z Mount

Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Lens

The Otus series is known for prioritizing optical performance above all else, and the 50mm version continues that philosophy for Nikon Z users. It is designed for photographers seeking exceptional sharpness and rendering. The manual-focus design reflects its precision-oriented approach. Currently priced at $1,999, down from $2,499.

Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 Lens

This portrait-focused Otus lens emphasizes image quality, subject separation, and characterful rendering. It is aimed at photographers who prioritize optical performance over portability. The fast aperture supports strong low-light capability. Now available for $2,499, reflecting a $500 discount.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens

Nikon’s flagship Z-series telephoto zoom remains one of the company’s most versatile professional lenses. It is widely used for sports, portraits, weddings, and events. The VR stabilization system improves handheld usability across the zoom range. Currently priced at $2,397, down from $2,897.

Nikon F Mount

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 400mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens

This professional DSLR-era super-telephoto prime remains a flagship sports and wildlife lens. The fast f/2.8 aperture supports strong low-light performance and subject isolation. Even years after release, it continues to deliver top-tier optical quality. Currently priced at $7,897, down from $11,197.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 600mm f/4E FL ED VR Lens

This long-range Nikon prime is designed for professional wildlife and sports photography. The f/4 aperture balances brightness with telephoto reach. Its optical design prioritizes sharpness and autofocus performance. Currently priced at $8,697, down from $12,297.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR Lens

The 800mm f/5.6 is one of Nikon’s most specialized DSLR telephoto lenses, designed for distant wildlife and sports coverage. The extreme reach allows photographers to capture subjects that would otherwise be inaccessible. Despite its age, it remains a benchmark super-telephoto optic. Now available for $11,497, reflecting a massive $4,800 discount.

Micro Four Thirds

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO Lens

This ultra-wide zoom offers a versatile range for landscape, architecture, and travel photography. The compact size aligns well with the portability advantages of the Micro Four Thirds system. Weather sealing adds durability for outdoor use. Now priced at $800, reflecting a $500 discount.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens

The 12-45mm PRO balances portability with professional-grade weather sealing and optics. It is designed as a lightweight everyday zoom for travel and outdoor photography. The constant aperture supports consistent exposure throughout the range. Currently available for $650, down from $850.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm f/4 IS PRO Lens

This all-in-one zoom remains one of the most flexible lenses in the Micro Four Thirds ecosystem. It covers a broad focal range while maintaining a constant f/4 aperture. Built-in stabilization further enhances handheld shooting capability. Now priced at $1,200, reflecting a $500 discount.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO Lens

This telephoto zoom is designed for sports, wildlife, and portrait photography while maintaining a bright constant aperture. The PRO-series construction emphasizes durability and optical quality. Its relatively compact size helps distinguish it from larger full-frame equivalents. Currently priced at $1,300, down from $1,800.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

This super-telephoto zoom delivers extensive reach for wildlife and bird photography within the Micro Four Thirds system. Optical stabilization helps support handheld use at longer focal lengths. The extended zoom range makes it highly versatile in the field. Now available for $2,400, reflecting a $600 savings.

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Image credits: Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, and Zeiss. Photos created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.