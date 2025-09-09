Nikon ZR Hands-On First Impressions: Zed RED Redemption

Jordan Drake

In the year and a half since Nikon acquired RED, both have been extremely busy with video-focused products. RED released Z-Mount versions of its cinema cameras and Nikon dropped the Nikkor Z 28-135mm PZ video lens as well as a library of RED LUTs for the N-Log profile. However, I’ve been wondering when we’d see a camera that truly fused Nikon and RED technology, and that day has arrived with the release of the Nikon ZR.

Buy the Nikon ZR new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon ZR used on KEH.com

Chris Niccolls and I had an opportunity to spend an afternoon with a pre-production camera, and it gave me a good idea of what we can expect from this potentially groundbreaking camera.

A black Nikon Z series mirrorless camera with a lens attached is placed on a dark surface against a dark background.
The Nikon ZR is a novel design with a very compact body.

Nikon ZR Hands-On First Impressions: A New Body Design

The camera body is surprisingly compact and minimalist. Weighing in at 630 grams (1.4 pounds), the front is mostly taken up by the massive Z-Mount and the rear by the impressive LCD. It is a clear departure from the vlogging-focused Nikon Z30, with small indents for a grip and a design that owes more to Sony FX3/30 cameras than a small mirrorless camera.

The camera rear also includes an AF joystick (gratefully), as well as the standard affair like a menu and playback buttons. The top of the camera has the power button, a trio of custom buttons, a record button surrounded by a zoom rocker, a photo/video selector switch, and a hot shoe. Interestingly, this shoe debuts Nikon’s new digital interface, which will allow cable-free connection of microphones and adapters in the future.

A close-up of a camera's control dial with a red ring being turned by a finger, showing photo and video mode options, and labeled buttons for various settings.
The zoom rocker can be manipulated from both the front and above.
A black and white photo of a small waterfall cascading over rocks into a calm pool, surrounded by lush vegetation and fallen branches. The water appears silky due to a long exposure.
You can take 24-megapixel images with the ZR, but it is an afterthought. | Photo by Chris Niccolls
Close-up of clusters of small red berries hanging from tree branches with green and yellow leaves, set against a blurred green background.
A flick of a switch takes you into photo mode, and the camera keeps the settings separate for each mode. | Photo by Chris Niccolls

But let’s get back to that screen: it’s a ginormous (yes, that is the technical term) fully articulating 4-inch, 3.07M Dot (1,280 x 800) screen. It’s big, sharp, and surprisingly bright, capable of reaching 1,000 nits. Not only does that make it possible to use in sunny conditions, but it can also properly preview HDR content while recording. While shooting outdoors, I had no issues seeing this display, which is important since there is no electronic viewfinder.

I do have to mention that the design of the LCD, a standard vari-angle, means that it is constantly bumping against any cables you might attach to the ports on the side of the body, and I wish there were an extra level of articulation to prevent that, as seen on many recent Sony and Panasonic cameras.

Close-up of a digital camera's rear screen displaying custom controls menu for shooting mode, highlighting the Fn1 button and white balance settings. The camera is on a wooden surface with a dark background.
The large four-inch screen is a pleasure to use and bright enough to show the P3 color space.
Close-up of a Nikon camera’s side ports, showing open rubber cover revealing micro HDMI and USB-C ports on a wooden surface.
The small body doesn’t leave much room for ports. The micro HDMI port is not a popular choice.

Speaking of ports, the ZR sports the expected microphone, headphone, and USB-C connections. However, unlike most recent Nikon bodies, the ZR uses a micro-HDMI connection. This is an extremely fragile connection and will be annoying for anyone requiring an external monitor. However, the internal RAW video recording and large LCD mean this port will likely be utilized far less than on other competing cameras.

Close-up view of a camera's hot shoe mount, power button, and part of the display controls, with the "Z CINEMA" label partially visible in the lower left corner.
You get three microphones on the top, and a hot shoe with an electronic connection for Nikon accessories.

The battery is the EN-EL15C, which is used in most of Nikon’s mid-range cameras, so there’s a good chance Nikon shooters will have some spares. I found that I got a little over an hour of constant use per battery, similar to the performance of recent Z5 II and Z6 III mirrorless cameras. Alongside the battery compartment is a CFexpress Type B card slot, required for RAW video capture, and a microSD slot for recording compressed video — it’s an odd choice, but Nikon may have gone with it simply because it was running out of room in the small camera body.

Close-up of an open camera battery compartment showing the battery and SD card slot, with a yellow latch securing the battery in place.
The battery is a classic Nikon EN-EL15C type, and the camera uses a CF Express B card and a Micro SD.

You might not end up using it anyway because, unfortunately, Nikon still does not permit simultaneous backup recording in the ZR. This is something I’d really like to see addressed as they push further into the professional video market.

Nikon ZR First Look: Partially Stacked Power

The sensor is the same full-frame, partially-stacked, 24-megapixel design we saw in the Z6 III. This design trades a bit of dynamic range in exchange for readout speed, something incredibly important in video capture. The ZR lacks a mechanical shutter, but if you need to shoot the occasional photo, the readout speed is fast enough that banding and distortion will be rare.

The advantage for video shooters is the ability to record the 16:9 aspect ratio in 6K resolution at up to 60p, which is seriously impressive. 4Kp120 can also be captured, though a small crop is required. Furthermore, thanks to the nature of the sensor’s design, rolling shutter artifacts in video will be quite well controlled.

There is in-body image stabilization (IBIS) in the ZR. Rated at 7.5 stops in the middle of the image, it is very good at keeping the frame steady. Almost too good, as the default mode will fight you when panning or moving with the camera. For those situations, I recommend using the “Sports” mode. I have been suggesting to Nikon that “Sports” mode should be the default, but so far, it still must be manually selected.

A camera screen displays various settings with "View assist ON" in the center. The background shows grass and rocks, and camera interface icons line the top and bottom of the screen.
The menus are easy to navigate, and you have all your viewing assist tools on a handy quick access bar.

So far, everything I’ve written about Nikon could have been achieved without RED’s involvement, but that ends when it comes to the recording modes.

Like the recent Z bodies, the ZR can record h.264, h.265, ProRes HQ, ProRes Raw, and N-RAW. In addition to that impressive list, you will also find R3D NE encoding. This is a 12-bit version of RED’s legendary compressed RAW video codec. For years, cinematographers have chosen RED cameras for their ability to capture footage with incredible flexibility in post while keeping relatively small file sizes. While the ZR might not provide the 16-bit files found in dedicated RED cinema cameras, the 12-bit files still give plenty of dynamic range and integrate smoothly into an existing R3D workflow with full control of white balance, ISO, and noise reduction. As well, up to 10 R3D LUTs can be loaded into the camera to preview a specific look.

Camera screen displaying video file type options: N-RAW 12-bit (NEV), R3D NE 12-bit (R3D) highlighted, ProRes RAW HQ 12-bit (MOV), and ProRes 422 HQ 10-bit (MOV). Instructional note is shown at the bottom.
There is the option to shoot many raw recording modes, including the RED R3D NE format.

While we were unable to compare the different RAW video formats in this first look, I think the choice will largely come down to a choice of post-production workflow. R3D files will slot into an existing RED workflow like RED CINEXPro, ProRes Raw works natively in Final Cut and with a plugin in Adobe Premiere, and N-Raw is supported in Davinci Resolve. Essentially, no matter your workflow, the ZR can fit into it.

A man with short hair and a beard, wearing a maroon shirt and black pants, runs energetically outdoors near a creek, with trees and a signboard visible in the background.
Rolling shutter is minimal and very manageable.

Audio is often more important than video quality, and Nikon has made some real improvements there as well. While I doubt they will be used often in this tier of camera, the three internal microphones can be used in five different pickup patterns, utilizing Nokia’s OZO algorithm to isolate specific subjects. However, what I was more excited to see was native support of 32-bit float, which allows audio levels to be adjusted dramatically in post, without worrying about noise in quiet scenes or peaking when a loud sound occurs. Using 32-bit audio does not require an adapter like Panasonic’s solution; you can just enable it in the menus. That’s pretty slick!

A man wearing headphones and a maroon shirt with a forest graphic operates a professional video camera outdoors, with trees and parked cars visible in the background.
I tricked out the Nikon ZR with a matte box and filters.

Nikon ZR First Look: Affordable and Capable

Overall, my time with the ZR was so enjoyable that it was disappointing that it was so brief. Nikon has made real strides in the usability of their video modes in recent years, and the ZR is the culmination of those efforts.

All of this said, and given the economic climate, I was very surprised by the $2,200 pricing. I consider the ZR a direct competitor to the Sony FX3, which sells for nearly twice the price at $4,100. The Nikon ZR offers internal RAW video, 6K capture, more effective IBIS, and more detailed stills for WAY less money. In a future full review, I’ll see if there are any additional drawbacks to the ZR, but for now, it looks like one of the most compelling video products in years.

Buy the Nikon ZR new on Amazon.comBuy the Nikon ZR used on KEH.com

,
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black Nikon Z camera body without a lens is centered on a white background, with "Z CINEMA Nikon | RED." text below it in bold black letters. The Nikon ZR Is Its First Z Cinema Camera Made in Tandem With RED
Black and white image showing the text "Nikon | RED Z Cinema" over a dark, textured background. Nikon Trademarks ‘Z Cinema’ Branding
Black and white image showing the text "Nikon | RED Z Cinema" over a dark, textured background. Acquiring RED Let Nikon Immediately Respond to the Changing Video Market
A Nikon camera with a large lens is on the left, next to the Adobe Premiere Pro logo on the right. The background is plain white. Nikon N-RAW Video Format Support Finally Coming to Adobe Premiere Pro
Discussion