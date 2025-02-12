RED Adds Z-Mount and New Camera Features Unique to Nikon Lenses

RED announced that both its V-Raptor [X] and Komodo-X cameras will now be available with Nikon’s Z-mount, granting filmmakers access to Nikon’s library of lenses and unlocking new camera features that aren’t available on other mount options.

The announcement comes much sooner than either Nikon or RED originally indicated to PetaPixel when it met with them last year at NAB. It is also the first time that RED has a first-party lens mount on its cameras.

“This marks the beginning of RED and Nikon’s collaborative products and it is the exciting first step in a new Z Cinema Series,” RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi says. “By integrating the Z Mount, RED is providing more lens choices than ever before, empowering filmmakers with greater artistic flexibility. This development grants filmmakers the versatility of Nikon’s innovative Z lineup and PL options, as well as access to F Mount glass and many popular vintage lenses.”

The change to Z mount does not just allow for new native lens use but the partnership with Nikon allowed RED to make adjustments to the camera and improve its performance, in some cases due specifically to the use of Z mount.

Firstly, RED says that the V-Raptor [X] and Komodo-X have more accurate and less “hunting-prone” autofocus. RED has used phase detection autofocus (PDAF) for a while — since the original Komodo — but Nikon’s understanding of the technology goes back in time further than that. The US-based company says it learned a lot from Nikon and while it features the same hardware as the RF-mount version, the Z-mount version features updated algorithms that that improve that hardware.

RED says that firmware update 2.0, which rolls out in tandem with Z mount availability, will make the RED cameras’ autofocus function better across the board — regardless of lens mount — but there is an additional level of enhancement to autofocus when using Z mount lenses because of the access RED has to both ends of the hardware pipeline.

That same firmware update will also improve autofocus control. Previously, autofocus was simply on and off but the update now allows filmmakers to change the sensitivity of the autofocus (slower or faster). With the Z mount version, autofocus speed sensitivity has improved fine-tune controls.

RED also enables smooth aperture control that is managed via the control rings on Nikon lenses (or through the RED smartphone app). This allows fine, incremental stop control that is not just in third stops, but real-time minute iris adjustments. This feature is only available on Nikon Z mount due to the hardware connection between the camera and lens.

Of note, all Z lenses have control rings but not all Z lenses support linear focusing modes, so linear focusing is only available on select lenses (RED says a full list of supported lenses will be published at a later date).

The RED V-Raptor [X] in Nikon Z mount is available for $29,995 while the Komodo-X in Nikon Z Mount is available for $6,995. Filmmakers also now have the option to convert RF mount versions of the V-Raptor [X] and Komodo-X cameras to Z-mount which costs $1,695 for the former and $1,595 for the latter.

RED is also bringing back its trade-in program, and RED DSMC, Raven, Scarlet-W, DSMC2, or Ranger cameras can be traded in for a credit toward a new RED V-Raptor XL [X] Pack or RED V-Raptor Pack [X] Pack with either the new Z Mount or RF Mount.

“We are committed to providing filmmakers with limitless possibilities for realizing their desired vision, and the fusion of RED and Nikon’s robust technologies and expertise will generate even more advanced tools, enhancing our filmmaking community’s creative capabilities,” Oishi adds.

