Hollyland VenusLiv Air Is an All-in-One 4K Streaming Camera With a Fast Lens

Jeremy Gray

A black digital camera with a large lens is shown on a white surface. The camera has a flip-up touchscreen displaying a person talking, suggesting it's being used for video recording or vlogging.

Hollyland, maker of many excellent audio/video products, announced a new all-in-one live streaming camera, the VenusLiv Air.

The Hollyland VenusLiv Air features a 50-megapixel Type 1/1.3 CMOS image sensor paired with a custom 25mm (equivalent) f/1.05 built-in lens, promising “true-to-life colors and exceptional clarity” even when used in low-light environments. Hollyland targets its new camera at content creators, podcasters, and live streamers.

Despite the 50-megapixel image sensor, which is plenty for 8K video recording, the Hollyland VenusLiv Air tops out at 4Kp30 recording. It can also capture 1080p60 in select modes. Autofocus is provided via a hybrid system that utilizes phase- and contrast-detection.

A collage highlighting camera features: 4K30 video, 1/1.3" CMOS sensor, wireless live streaming, multi-platform streaming icons, 24/7 streaming, app and desktop control images, "Plug and Play," and "AI Tuning" text.

The camera features built-in artificial intelligence (AI), which performs denoising, color restoration, and lighting analysis. Hollyland promises that the camera is easy to set up and that even beginners without camera experience will be able to achieve great results with the aid of the built-in AI.

The VenusLiv Air plugs directly into the user’s computer via USB-C, bypassing the need for a capture card. The camera can also be connected to a switcher via its HDMI 2.0 output, allowing it to function within a multi-camera setup and support real-time monitoring. The camera can record to a connected device or directly to an SD card.

A hand plugs a cable into the side of a professional digital camera mounted on a tripod, with a blurred background of white and blue tones.

A close-up of a camera filming two people having a conversation while seated on armchairs in a modern, well-lit living room with shelves and a staircase in the background.

VenusLiv Air also works wirelessly. It supports wireless streaming to Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms that support SRT, RTMP, or RTMPS protocols. The camera connects to an accompanying smartphone app, which provides remote access to the camera and its settings.

Hollyland notes that the camera has chroma-keying technology for green screen work, image overlay functionality, a beauty algorithm that can smooth and brighten skin, and full-spectrum RGB control to adjust specific colors. The VenusLiv Air works alongside the HollyStudio PC software.

A camera connected to a laptop displays a video editing software, showing two people seated and talking in a modern, warmly lit room with wood accents and plants.

As for its design, the VenusLiv Air is quite boxy. It has a 3-inch touchscreen that can flip up 180 degrees or out to the side. The camera incorporates extensive heat dissipation and cooling to ensure that it can continuously stream 4K content without overheating. Hollyland advertises 24/7 streaming.

Pricing and Availability

The Hollyland VenusLiv Air is available to order now for $549 and per B&H should begin shipping soon.

Image credits: Hollyland

