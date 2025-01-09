The Tiny Hollyland Lark M2S Wireless Mic System Is Nearly Invisible

The sixth-generation Hollyland Lark Series microphone, the Lark M2S, is exceptionally tiny, weighs just seven grams (0.25 ounces), and is logo-free, ensuring it is easy to conceal while still delivering high-quality wireless audio for videographers, content creators, vloggers, and streamers.

The Hollyland Lark M2S combines a pair of transmitter microphones and a wireless receiver. The mic captures 24-bit 48 kHz audio and boasts a 70-decibel signal-to-noise (SNR) ratio. The maximum sound pressure level is 116 decibels, and Hollyland promises reduced sound distortion with loud noises, although the company does not mention any safety track recording.

Audio is transmitted using 2.4GHz wireless technology up to 300 meters (984 feet) away, although the practical range will be reduced in specific environments and scenarios. The Lark M2S has an RF interference-resistance circuit to deal with potential interference.

The Lark M2S lavalier microphones feature a titanium clip that can easily be attached to clothing and other fabrics. The more significant portion of the mic is tucked behind whatever it is clipped to, exposing just the tiny mic itself. The mic capsule is just 1.3 by 0.63 centimeters (0.5 by 0.25 inches). As mentioned, this visible side doesn’t feature any logo or branding. Hollyland’s logo is on the hidden side, including the transmitter’s built-in battery.

The microphones also feature Hollyland’s advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which can automatically minimize background noise. This can be enabled via the companion smartphone app, allowing the users to monitor audio levels and adjust settings.

Each transmitter has up to nine hours of battery life per charge and can be quickly recharged via the included charging case. Between the initial charge and the case, users can expect up to 30 hours of total battery life between complete system recharges.

The receiver has a USB-C and 3.5mm outputs and can be attached to a camera (combo version) or smartphone (in USB-C or Lightning versions).

Pricing and Availability

The Hollyland Lark M2S Microphone System comes in three different kits. The Lark M2S Combo includes two transmitters, the camera and USB-C receiver, a Type-C to Lightning cable, a Type-C cable, and a charging case. This configuration is $149. The Lark M2S Mini Combo ditches the USB-C to Lightning cable and is $10 less at $139. Finally, the Lark M2S with USB-C cable, which includes the transmitters and USB-C receiver is $119.

Image credits: Hollyland