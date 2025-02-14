Hollyland Cosmo C2 Solves Wireless Video Transmission Woes

Hollyland unveiled its latest solution for multi-camera broadcasting and EFP, the Cosmo C2.

Hollyland has been a leading provider of wireless products since 2023 and specializes in wireless audio and video transmission technology. Hollyland’s latest creation, the Cosmo C2, is designed to support multi-camera live streaming and electronic field production (EFP). The Cosmo C2 supports two transmitters per receiver. This configuration avoids excessive cabling, spatial constraints, and synchronization delays between multiple camera feeds.

Notable of the Cosmo C2 is its line of sight wireless transmission range of 3,000 feet (1,000 meters) and back-to-back transmission distance of over 980 feet (300 meters). Hollyland says this overcomes typical transmission distance limitations and avoids screen glitches and stuttering. Other visual issues, such as screen misalignment during live events, are further avoided by the Cosmo C2’s low 33-millisecond latency. This ensures seamless synchronization for both displays and streams while on site.

Seamless Viewer Experience

The Cosmo C2 also features a proprietary technology addressing common live-streaming issues. Environmental interference problems like screen glitches and stuttering by surrounding frequency interference are automatically detected. The device will seamlessly switch to a clean channel, ensuring uninterrupted transmission. The RX receiver configuration will also enhance visual smoothness by converting low frame rates into 60p using a new frame rate compensation algorithm. Additionally, the Cosmo C2 promises a seamless experience for viewers with a feature to retain the last frame during any unexpected signal loss.

Workflow

In response to extensive market research, Hollyland also wanted to address traditionally complex workflows that are persistent challenges in the industry. The Cosmo C2 offers plug-and-play compatibility for NDI, UVC, and RTMP outputs. The NDI support is integrated directly into the receiver, enabling seamless local area network video streaming without additional converters. UVC streaming is also facilitated via a Type-C port with a USB-C to USB-C cable. This bypasses the need for a capture card. Additionally, the RTMP capability allows streaming directly to the cloud, eliminating another external device during real-time transmissions.

The Cosmo C2 also supports HDMI and SDI connections. The device includes input and output ports for HDMI input, SDI input, and an SDI loop out on the transmitter. The receiver offers multiple HDMI and SDI outputs.

For power, the C2 can use DC power or NP-F batteries. The receiver supports DC power or V-mount batteries. Hollywood explains that this configuration is intended to ensure seamless operation across varied shooting scenarios, whether plugged in or on the go.

Pricing and Availability

Hollyland’s Cosmo C2 system is available in multiple configurations. The complete Cosmo C2 2TX and 1RX kit is $1,299, while a kit with one transmitter is $999. A single C2 video transmitter is available a la carte for $399.

Image credits: Hollyland