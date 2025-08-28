Nanlite’s New Circular LEDs for Photo and Video Are Battery-Powered

Nanlite has unveiled two compact panel lights that promise professional-grade performance in a small package, designed to give creators maximum flexibility and creative control.

Chinese lighting manufacturer Nanlite has introduced the Miro 30C and Miro 60C full-color round panel lights, designed for content creators, photographers, and livestreamers seeking portable and versatile lighting solutions. Both models are designed to deliver professional-grade performance while remaining lightweight and easy to transport.

At the heart of the new panels is Nanlite’s Nebula C4 Light Engine, which integrates RGB and white light chips for precise color control and accurate reproduction. The lights offer a color temperature range of 2700K–7500K with ±150 green/magenta adjustment. In HSI mode, users can access 36,000 colors, while the built-in Effect mode provides 14 customizable lighting effects for creative flexibility.

Both the Miro 30c and 60c feature a circular design intended to create soft, even illumination with natural-looking catchlights in subjects’ eyes. The 30c measures 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) in diameter, slightly larger than a CD, while the 60c extends to 8.2 inches (20.8 centimeters), roughly the size of a dinner plate. Additionally, both lights feature a magnetic diffuser for quick switching between soft and harder light, and are available in mint blue or midnight blue finishes. They also include a carrying bag for added portability.

Powerful Portability

Nanlite has equipped both panels with a stepped yoke, allowing for 360-degree rotation with 20 preset tilt positions that lock in place without the need for additional knobs. Standard mounting options include a 1/4-inch-20 thread, while the included adapter accommodates 5/8-inch baby pins for use with professional light stands. The design supports both stand-mounted and surface-mounted applications, making it suitable for key lighting or ambient washes.

Output and Performance

The Miro lights are compatible with multiple power sources. Both feature USB-C PD input (9–20V, PD3.0) for use with chargers or compatible power banks. Battery operation is supported via NP-F slots, with the 30c including one slot and the 60c featuring two. Runtime for the 30c is approximately 1 hour with an NP-F750 and up to 1.5 hours with an NP-F970. The 60c achieves up to 1 hour and 38 minutes with dual NP-F970 batteries. An optional power bank holder allows secure mounting for extended operation.

Both models are equipped with a 45-degree focusing lens that produces concentrated light while maintaining the soft, flattering quality of the round panel. At one meter with a 5600K setting, the 30c at CRI 95 and TLCI 93 outputs 4,854 lux, while the 60c at CRI 95 and TLCI 93 delivers 938,382 lux, drawing only 30W and 60W, respectively.

For long-term comfort, the lights carry RG0 Blue Light Safety Certification, ensuring zero photobiological hazard for eyes or skin. Thermal management is achieved through low-noise cooling fans and heat-dissipation vents, allowing stable operation during extended shoots. The 60c’s fan operates at 20dBA, minimizing noise in audio-sensitive environments.

Control and Connectivity

Both Miro models feature a 1.28-inch round display for quick access to settings. Wireless control is provided through the NANLINK App 2.0, enabling users to manage single or multi-light setups via Bluetooth. The app allows individual or group control, scene recall, and synchronized effects such as Hue Loop and CCT Loop. Firmware updates are applied directly through the app.

With their combination of portability, versatile color options, and flexible mounting, the Miro 30c and 60c promise to offer content creators and photographers compact, professional-grade lighting solutions for a wide range of applications.

Pricing and Availability

The Miro 30c is priced at $119, and the Miro 60c at $159. Both are currently shipping worldwide through Nanlite’s distribution channels, with additional accessories and mounting options available separately.

Image credits: Nanlite