The new Nanlite FC-120C is a lightweight, affordable full-color light for creators and indie filmmakers.

The ever-competitive compact, portable moonlight-style lighting space just got a new entry from Nanlite — one that brings a full-color spectrum at an affordable price. The Nanlite FC-120C was unveiled this week, promising a do-it-all light for small sets and content creators.

The FC-120C features a wide range of outputs, claiming 12,850 lux at one meter with the reflector at 5,600 Kelvin, and 5,740 lux in full-green. It has a CCT range of 2,700 to 7,500 Kelvin and allows for fine-tuning of white light with +/- 150 green/magenta levels. It offers a color accuracy of 95 CRI and has four built-in color modes: CCT, HIS, RGBW, and a special effects mode.

On the outside, it appears like many other lights in this class. It utilizes a box-like monolight design, with a thick handle integrated into the top of the unit near the fan. The rear of the light features a control screen, two control nobs, and buttons for tactile adjustments. There’s something to be said for sticking with a fairly standard design. At the bottom of the control face is a DMX connection port, allowing the FC-120C to be connected to a system of multiple light fixtures.

The standout feature of the FC-120C is its portability. Weighing in at only 1.13 kilograms (about 2.5 pounds), Nanlite claims that it outclasses similar fixtures in terms of weight and power.

In addition to the manual controls, the light can be controlled via the Nanlink 2.0 app, which recently featured an upgrade and is compatible with both phones and tablets. Nanlite also sells a wireless remote with physical buttons that can control the unit and toggle through various settings.

Like the rest of Nanlite’s FC series of lights, the FC-120C uses the Nanlite FM mount. This is handy for those already in the Nanlite ecosystem to seamlessly adopt various modifiers and softboxes. The box also includes a Bowens mount adapter for further compatibility with industry-standard light modifiers.

The FC-120C uses a variety of power options, including mains, V-mount, and power banks rated for power delivery. An optional V-mount bracket can integrate with the light fixture to mount the battery alongside the light.

Pricing and Availability

The Nanlite FC-120C is available to purchase now for just under $300.

Image credits: Nanlite