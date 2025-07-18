Nanlite’s New Teeny Tiny Light Can Go Anywhere

In a market increasingly defined by portability and creative flexibility, Nanlite introduced the Pico, a new pocket-sized RGBW LED light aimed squarely at content creators, mobile filmmakers, and photographers looking for compact yet capable lighting tools.

As reported by CineD, the Pico was officially announced this week and joins Nanlite’s expanding lineup of lighting gear, promising a combination of power, usability, and color control, all in a device that weighs just 4.6 ounces (130 grams).

A Compact Light Engine with Serious Specs

At the heart of the Pico is Nanlite’s Nebula C4 Light Engine, which offers full RGBW output and a wide CCT range from 2700K to 7500K. Users can also fine-tune with a ±150 green/magenta adjustment, adding a level of color precision often reserved for larger, studio-grade fixtures.

The light delivers 4,211 lux at 0.3 meters (5600K), impressive for its size, and supports 0–360° hue and 0–100% saturation control, enabling users to dial in both subtle tones and bold effects. With a CRI/TLCI rating of 95 and TM-30 Rf/Rg values of 92/99, the Pico is designed to maintain high color fidelity in diverse shooting conditions.

Designed for On-the-Go Creators

The Pico’s appeal lies not only in its output but also in its thoughtful, travel-ready design, small enough to fit in most pockets. The light is housed in a sleek flip-body design with a built-in 1500mAh battery that powers the device for up to 6.5 hours, depending on brightness settings. It can also be used while charging via USB-C, offering flexibility for longer shoots.

Mounting options are similarly versatile. The Pico includes a 12-position yoke, magnetic base, 1/4″-20 thread, and cold shoe adapter—features that make it adaptable to a wide range of creative setups, from camera rigs to metal surfaces and handheld use.

Special Effects and Smart Controls

The Nanlite Pico light features 14 built-in lighting effects, including practicals like fire, storm, and emergency lights, each with customizable parameters. Control is handled via an onboard knob and two-button interface, complemented by a 1.28-inch circular display. For users who prefer remote operation, the Pico connects via Bluetooth to the Nanlink app, which offers deeper control and firmware updates.

The snap-on magnetic diffuser, included in the box, offers quick softening for when harsh light isn’t ideal, a detail that adds convenience without extra bulk.

Pricing & Availability

The Nanlite Pico is set to be available at retailers soon for $35.

Image credits: Nanlite