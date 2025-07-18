Nanlite’s New Teeny Tiny Light Can Go Anywhere

Kate Garibaldi

Two compact Nanlite Pico LED light controllers, one white and one dark blue, each with a round display showing brightness and color settings, on a blue and white gradient background.

In a market increasingly defined by portability and creative flexibility, Nanlite introduced the Pico, a new pocket-sized RGBW LED light aimed squarely at content creators, mobile filmmakers, and photographers looking for compact yet capable lighting tools.

As reported by CineD, the Pico was officially announced this week and joins Nanlite’s expanding lineup of lighting gear, promising a combination of power, usability, and color control, all in a device that weighs just 4.6 ounces (130 grams).

A Compact Light Engine with Serious Specs

At the heart of the Pico is Nanlite’s Nebula C4 Light Engine, which offers full RGBW output and a wide CCT range from 2700K to 7500K. Users can also fine-tune with a ±150 green/magenta adjustment, adding a level of color precision often reserved for larger, studio-grade fixtures.

The light delivers 4,211 lux at 0.3 meters (5600K), impressive for its size, and supports 0–360° hue and 0–100% saturation control, enabling users to dial in both subtle tones and bold effects. With a CRI/TLCI rating of 95 and TM-30 Rf/Rg values of 92/99, the Pico is designed to maintain high color fidelity in diverse shooting conditions.

Two circular images: Left, a hand adjusts a dial on a Pico device for on-board control. Right, a hand uses a smartphone with the Nanlink App 2.0 to control settings on the Pico device via a Bluetooth connection.

Four scenes: a woman takes close-up food photos; another vlogs with a camera and light; a man poses stylishly in blue light; people dance and film a music video under colorful lighting. Each scene highlights creative photography uses.

Designed for On-the-Go Creators

The Pico’s appeal lies not only in its output but also in its thoughtful, travel-ready design, small enough to fit in most pockets. The light is housed in a sleek flip-body design with a built-in 1500mAh battery that powers the device for up to 6.5 hours, depending on brightness settings. It can also be used while charging via USB-C, offering flexibility for longer shoots.

Mounting options are similarly versatile. The Pico includes a 12-position yoke, magnetic base, 1/4″-20 thread, and cold shoe adapter—features that make it adaptable to a wide range of creative setups, from camera rigs to metal surfaces and handheld use.

Special Effects and Smart Controls

The Nanlite Pico light features 14 built-in lighting effects, including practicals like fire, storm, and emergency lights, each with customizable parameters. Control is handled via an onboard knob and two-button interface, complemented by a 1.28-inch circular display. For users who prefer remote operation, the Pico connects via Bluetooth to the Nanlink app, which offers deeper control and firmware updates.

The snap-on magnetic diffuser, included in the box, offers quick softening for when harsh light isn’t ideal, a detail that adds convenience without extra bulk.

A light with a stepped yoke shown at various angles, illustrating its ability to rotate 360° in 30° increments. Text highlights "Flexible Flip" and notes 12 adjustable positions for directing light.

A set includes a small LED light, a magnetic diffuser, a cold shoe adapter, and a blue-and-white Nanlite product box. Text on the left lists the included items on a light background.

Pricing & Availability

The Nanlite Pico is set to be available at retailers soon for $35.

Image credits: Nanlite

, ,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Nanlite Forza 60C The Nanlite Forza 60C is a Bright, RGBLAC, Pocket-Sized COB LED Lamp
Nanlite Forza 150B Nanlite’s New Forza 150B is a Compact Bi-Color LED Spotlight
Nanlite Nanlite Launches 6 Forza II LED Spotlights and 2 New LED Tube Lights
A Nanlite FC-120C studio light on a stand, positioned against an orange gradient background. The light features a control panel and a handle, showcasing its design and functionality. Nanlite FC-120C Is a Lightweight and Affordable LED Spotlight
Discussion