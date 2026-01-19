Google Veo 3.1 Updates Promise Even More Realistic AI-Generated Video

Google’s recently released Veo 3.1 AI video generation model has received a significant new update, promising even better, more realistic AI-generated video.

Google says Veo 3.1’s new “Ingredients to Video” capabilities, reported by CineD, deliver even more expressive video content at an even higher quality. The original Veo 3.1 release was already impressive (or terrifying, depending on your perspective), delivering photorealistic video results with robust controls. Veo 3.1 also added the option for users to add new objects into footage that would instantly match the existing video style and aesthetic.

The new Ingredients to Video update enables people to create videos from reference images, making it even easier to generate AI-generated videos. Google adds that it is also releasing new native vertical outputs for AI-generated video to “power mobile-first, short-form video creation.”

The third major update to Veo 3.1 is “start-of-the-art upscaling.” Google Veo 3.1 is capped at 1080p (Full HD) video output, but now, with upscaling, users can get 4K AI videos.

“Whether you are looking for livelier movement, better control over visual elements or broadcast-ready resolution, these updates give you the tools to bring your vision to life,” Google explains.

Beyond the three improvements outlined above, the Veo 3.1 Ingredients to Video updates also promise other enhancements. Google says characters are more consistent across multiple clips now, making it easier for creators to have the same character appear in various scenes. Google also promises improved consistency in background and object appearance across scenes. These are significant hurdles for AI video generators to clear these days, as evidenced by the terrible AI-generated television commercials on the air these days.

Speaking of bad AI-generated television commercials, while updates like Google has made to Veo 3.1 are very impressive from a technological perspective, the broader improvements in AI video generation only make it easier for giant corporations to justify cutting out humans entirely from their marketing efforts. As sports fans prepare to make massive bets on the upcoming Super Bowl LX, the safest bet of all might be that the roughly 130 million people who watch the Big Game will be subjected to some truly soulless AI slop during the game’s many lengthy ad breaks.

Image credits: Google