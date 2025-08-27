Google Reveals Mystery AI Image Model That Can Smartly Edit Photos

A small brown dog with a turquoise collar sits on gray pavement. In the left image, a white travel mug with a blue lid labeled "Urban" is beside the dog; in the right image, the mug is missing.
I used Google’s new AI model to quickly remove the coffee cup from this photo.

As expected, an AI image model known as ‘Nano Banana’ that was making a big impression last week is in fact made by Google. The tech giant announced it last night along with its actual name ‘Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.’

“This update enables you to blend multiple images into a single image, maintain character consistency for rich storytelling, make targeted transformations using natural language, and use Gemini’s world knowledge to generate and edit images,” Google writes.

The company has set up a web tool for editing photos, which I used to remove the cup from the dog photo.

Business Insider declares that today is a “bad day” for Adobe. The website says that it has been testing Gemini 2.5 Flash Image for “several days” and found it to be deft at editing photos.

BI notes that its ability to complete tasks like changing the color of an item of clothing or adding details such as a person’s glasses, outperforms comparable apps.

Adobe announced that Google’s new AI model will be integrated into Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express, emphasizing that its ecosystem remains the premier hub for creators who want seamless movement and collaboration across different apps.

A grid of six sports card-style images features a woman named Liz Tran or Natalie D., each depicting her in different roles: chess master, race car driver, archer, skateboarder, tech developer, and soccer player.
Google boasts the model’s character consistency which can ‘maintain the appearance of a character or object across multiple prompts and edits.’
A side-by-side comparison shows a man in a black shirt with an earring on the left, and the same man in a red shirt without an earring on the right, both within a photo editing software interface.
‘Gemini 2.5 Flash Image enables targeted transformation and precise local edits with natural language. For example, the model can blur the background of an image, remove a stain in a t-shirt, remove an entire person from a photo, alter a subject’s pose, add color to a black and white photo, or whatever else you can conjure up with a simple prompt.’
A woman in a black turtleneck stands in a blue-lit stairwell, smiling and touching her face. Smaller images show her portrait, a pair of sunglasses, and a green smartphone.
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image can take different photos and create one consistent single image. It can also make edits to an existing photo.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, AKA Nano Banana, can be tried via the Google AI Studio.

