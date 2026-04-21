Photographer Spends Two Years with British Army’s Most Senior Regiment

Pesala Bandara
A person on horseback rides across a dirt field, holding a large Union Jack flag. The horse is rearing up, and dramatic, cloudy skies and trees form the background. The image is in black and white.
Corporal of Horse, James Harvey, The Life Guards on Reaper | Glenn Røkeberg

A photographer spent nearly two years embedded with the British Army’s most iconic and senior regiment, documenting its daily life for a new photography book.

Last week, Unicorn published Trusted Guardians: Inside the Mounted Regiment, a photography book by Norwegian photographer Glenn Røkeberg. The book was developed over almost two years of unprecedented access to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. The regiment has served as the U.K. monarch’s official bodyguard since 1660 and is the most senior regiment in the British Army.

A man in a formal military uniform sits at one end of a long conference table, facing a dog seated at the opposite end. Large framed portraits hang on the wall behind them. The photo is in black and white.
Winnifred the dog with Captain Henry Tregear of the Blues and Royals | Glenn Røkeberg
Corporal of Horse Andy Drummond, The Life Guards | Glenn Røkeberg
A person in ceremonial uniform and helmet sits on horseback, facing away, with historic European-style buildings in the background. The image is in black and white.
A Boxman opposite the Old War Office | Glenn Røkeberg

Working in black and white, Røkeberg photographs life inside the regiment beyond its public image. His photographs capture early morning training sessions, stable routines, and the preparation required for ceremonial duties in central London. The work emphasizes the repetition, discipline, and precision needed to maintain one of the most recognizable institutions in British public life. It also shows the regiment’s dual role as a ceremonial presence and an operational military unit, with soldiers rotating between duties in London and active service.

Rather than focusing solely on formal occasions, Trusted Guardians presents a closer look at the structure behind the regiment’s public role. The photographs move between preparation and performance, documenting a system shaped by discipline and shared responsibility.

A group of mounted police officers ride horses along a busy city street by the river, with modern skyscrapers and industrial buildings in the background. Cars are visible in the foreground. The image is in black and white.
Captain Jamie Thomas The Blues and Royals leads officers and soldiers across the River Thames Chelsea Bridge | Glenn Røkeberg
A man in a decorated military uniform and feathered hat holds a human skull in one hand and a baton in the other, with several medals displayed on his chest. Black and white photo.
Surgeon Lieutenant Colonel Jedge H. Lewin OBE FRCGP, The Blues and Royals | Glenn Røkeberg
A woman in equestrian attire sits under a tree, holding riding gear, with a horse standing beside her. The scene is outdoors in a grassy area, captured in black and white.
Captain Elizabeth Helen Godwin The Life Guards with Praetorian | Glenn Røkeberg
An older man with a bald head and tattoos poses with black boxing gloves raised in front of his face, wearing a sleeveless shirt and standing against a plain background.
Roger Hall, former Trooper with The Life Guards | Glenn Røkeberg

A central theme of Trusted Guardians is the relationship between horse and soldier. As noted in the foreword, this bond is described as “a relationship built on trust, patience and an unspoken understanding,” developed through consistent training and care over time. Many soldiers join without prior riding experience and undergo intensive instruction before continuing daily training in London.

A man in a military uniform stands on a rooftop, leaning against a barrier and holding his hat. The city skyline and trees are visible in the distance under a cloudy sky.
Captain James Bird of The Life Guards | Glenn Røkeberg
A person wearing a helmet and riding clothes sits upright on a saddled horse outdoors, looking ahead. The photo is in black and white, showing trees and a cloudy sky in the background.
Trooper Byrne of The Life Guards | Glenn Røkeberg
A row of ceremonial guards in ornate uniforms and shiny helmets stand in formation, holding swords vertically in front of them. The image is in black and white, with dramatic lighting highlighting their uniforms.
Glenn Røkeberg
A woman in riding gear stands in a field with a black horse behind her, positioned so the horse’s head covers her own, creating an amusing optical illusion. The scene is in black and white.
Glenn Røkeberg
A person in uniform, seen from behind, rides a large horse on a grassy field, holding two drums. Trees line the background under an overcast sky.
Glenn Røkeberg

The book includes images featuring HM King Charles III and HRH The Prince and Princess of Wales, situating the regiment within its wider ceremonial responsibilities. The book also features Summer Camp, an annual two-week deployment held after the ceremonial season which designed to strengthen riding ability, confidence, and cohesion between horse and rider.

Trusted Guardians: Inside the Mounted Regiment by Glenn Røkeberg can be purchased here.

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