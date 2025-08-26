Couple Wins $2K Refund After Persuading Bank Their Wedding Photographer Would be a ‘No-Show’

A couple received a $2,000 refund after convincing their bank that they couldn’t trust their wedding photographer would show up on their big day.

Will and Jordan Creasy, a couple from Greensboro, North Carolina, were able to recover their money after their wedding photographer failed to attend their engagement shoot, leaving them doubtful she would appear on their wedding day.

According to a report by WFMY News 2, the couple had paid the photographer a $2,000 deposit upfront to shoot their wedding and initially felt comfortable with their choice.

“We did a professional video call with her and everything seemed fine,” Will tells WFMY News 2 in an interview.

Two months before the wedding, the couple scheduled an engagement photo shoot. However, when Will and Jordan arrived, the photographer never showed up for the engagement session. Repeated calls to the photographer went unanswered, which added to their concern.

“About 30 minutes later, we finally get a text saying she was broken down on the side of the road,” Jordan says.

“She (Jordan) was freaking out a little more than me,” Will adds. “I was freaking out about the money — I had already paid her.”

With little faith that the photographer would appear on their wedding day, Will and Jordan decided to hire another wedding photographer Rachel Mitchell, who successfully shot their big day. But the couple’s $2,000 deposit remained with the previous photographer and continued to be in dispute.

“My wife asked for our money back — we couldn’t trust somebody to show up on the wedding day,” Will explains.

The couple filed a claim with their bank but initially lost to the wedding photographer.

“About a month later, we get a letter from the bank saying the dispute was denied — in favor of the merchant,” Will recalls.

But after they reached out to WFMY News 2, the bank reviewed the case again and credited the couple’s account. Shortly after, their former photographer contacted them, promising to “make things right” and eventually returned the payment. Will and Jordan then gave the bank its money back, closing the matter.

“This would have been a lot harder to do in small claims court,” Will says. “It’s a blessing to have that after spending all that money on a wedding. It’s nice to narrow the gap in the budget.”

Couples are increasingly turning to different ways to recover their money when a wedding photographer proves unreliable, fails to show up, or does not deliver the work properly.

In June, a newly-married couple sued their wedding photographer after claiming he ruined their pictures and asked guests for help on “how to take proper photos.” Meanwhile, another couple had to take their story to CBS News before their photographer finally delivered their wedding photos — nearly a year late.

And earlier this year, a wedding videographer was arrested after police received more than 100 complaints from couples about her. Numerous couples in the U.K. accused a 34-year-old videographer — who was not named — of ruining their wedding day.

